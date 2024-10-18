‘Decent’ chance Pete Alonso stays with New York Mets, but owner Steve Cohen will have to get involved, says MLB insider

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Is Pete Alonso playing his last games for the New York Mets? One MLB insider doesn’t believe so.

In a Bleacher Report video, Jon Heyman thinks there’s a “decent” chance the homegrown Alonso will stay in Queens, thanks to the team’s postseason run. Heyman also believes that Mets owner Steve Cohen will step in to get a deal done with the slugger.

Alonso, a four-time All-Star, came up with the Mets in 2019 and paid immediate dividends, hitting an MLB-leading 53 home runs on his way to winning the National League Rookie of the Year Award.

Over six seasons with the Mets, Alonso has slashed .249/.339/.514, with 226 home runs, 586 RBI, 493 runs scored, an OPS+ of 134, and accumulated a 19.8 WAR. This is also Alonso’s second appearance in the postseason with New York.

Heyman: New York Mets owner Steve Cohen will bring back Pete Alonso

Even though Heyman believes Alonso will stick around and sign with the Mets, he wasn’t so sure before.

“Before that home run [against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card], I would’ve put it at 10 percent,” Heyman explained. “But once he hit that home run against [Brewers closer] Devin Williams, got them to the next round, got them to the Division Series, I’m going to say it’s at least 50 percent for Pete Alonso.”

Oh my God. Pete Alonso just hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in the ninth inning off Devin Williams.



Pete Alonso has his Mets moment. Wow. Just wow. pic.twitter.com/WfVyxktAL4 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) October 4, 2024

Heyman believes Cohen will make the call to bring back Alonso instead of leaving the decision to general manager David Stearns, since the GM likes signing free agents who are around 25 years of age. Alonso will be 30 going into the 2025 season.

Heyman pointed to the fact that Stearns was not behind Christian Yelich’s extension while he was an executive with the Milwaukee Brewers — it was owner Mark Attanasio who got the deal done.

“Stearns is not a big believer in free agents unless they’re 25, so I think he’s going to be interested in [Juan] Soto. Alonso, that will be a Cohen deal and I think that there’s a decent chance that he does stay,” said Heyman.

Alonso reportedly rejected a seven-year, $158 million extension in 2023. The Athletic’s Tim Britton believes Alonso will receive a deal in the seven-year, $191 million range in free agency.

The Mets are currently down three games to one against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS.

