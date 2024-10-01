4 reasons why the New York Mets won’t win the World Series

It took until the last day of the season, and a miraculous comeback win, but the New York Mets are back in the postseason for the first time since 2022. The Mets didn’t make it easy on themselves, and it was certainly a roller-coaster season, but thanks to heroics from players like Francisco Lindor, Jose Iglesias, and Mark Vientos, the Mets were able to persevere.
However, despite that perseverance, here are the top reasons why the Mets won’t be celebrating a World Series championship in 2024.
Can starting rotation carry Mets in October?
The Mets were hoping to get Kodai Senga back at some point during the season, but that has come and gone. The team will be leaning on Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, David Peterson, and Tylor Megill to carry the load in October. Their top three starters — Severino, Manaea, and Quintana — gave up 66 home runs total on the season. Can this rotation carry the Mets on their backs for the entire month of October? Doubtful.
Related: MLB execs reportedly expect Seattle Mariners to land All-Star slugger in MLB free agency this winter
Can the Mets trust closer Edwin Diaz?
Edwin Diaz has given Mets fans multiple heart attacks and strokes on the mound this season. In the first game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves, he gave up a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the eighth until Lindor’s heroics brought them back for the win. Diaz was able to shut the door in the ninth, though. Diaz had seven blown saves in 2024 — tied for the most of his career — and gave up 20 walks and 36 hits, including seven home runs, in 53 2/3 innings. Can the Mets trust Diaz in a highly-pressurized situation in October? Yikes.
Related: MLB playoff predictions – Projecting every round of MLB postseason 2024, World Series winner
Can Francisco Lindor stay healthy through October?
If it weren’t for a guy named Shohei Ohtani, Francisco Lindor would’ve been the NL MVP this season. Lindor put this team on his back, hitting 33 bombs, with 91 RBI, 107 runs scored, an .844 OPS, and 138 OPS+. And that’s not even including his Gold Glove defense at shortstop. However, he missed several games at the end of the regular season because of a back injury. If his injury flares up at any point in the playoffs, and he’s forced to sit, Mets fans can kiss those World Series hopes goodbye.
Related: MLB hit king Pete Rose dies without reaching HOF, sports world reacts to Reds and Phillies legend’s passing
How long can the Mets’ magic last?
Jose Iglesias, who didn’t play in the majors in 2023, became a cult hero for the Mets this season for his clutch hits and his catchy “OMG” song that became a hit at the ballpark. Young stars like Mark Vientos and Francisco Alvarez also had their own “OMG” moments during the season. But, will the clock strike midnight for the Mets’ magic this month? Bet on it.
Related: MLB games today – Get times and channel for the upcoming playoffs games