4 reasons why the New York Mets won’t win the World Series

It took until the last day of the season, and a miraculous comeback win, but the New York Mets are back in the postseason for the first time since 2022. The Mets didn’t make it easy on themselves, and it was certainly a roller-coaster season, but thanks to heroics from players like Francisco Lindor, Jose Iglesias, and Mark Vientos, the Mets were able to persevere.

However, despite that perseverance, here are the top reasons why the Mets won’t be celebrating a World Series championship in 2024.