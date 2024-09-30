MLB hit king Pete Rose dies without reaching HOF, sports world reacts to Reds and Phillies legends passing

The greatest hitter in MLB history, Pete Rose, passed away on Monday at 83. Bringing an end to the disgraced former baseball star’s pursuit to be inducted into the Hall-of-Fame.
Pete Rose, one of the most divisive players in baseball history, was found by a family member unresponsive at his home on Monday and pronounced dead at his home by the Clark County medical examiner.
During his incomparable 24 years in the league, the man known as “Charlie Hustle” developed a reputation as not just one of the greatest hitters in the sport’s history, but one of its best winners.
The 17-time All-Star is known for holding the MLB hits record of 4,256. But he also holds the record for games, at-bats, singles, seasons with 200 or more hits, and outs. However, he was also a key member of the legendary “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds teams of the 1970s. Where he won two World Series titles. Then he went on to become a four-time All-Star in Philadelphia and helped to bring the franchise their first championship.
He is beloved by a large segment of the baseball fan base. However, for others he is viewed in a very negative light for earning a lifetime MLB ban in 1989 after an investigation found he bet on games while serving as manager of the Reds.
It blocked him from induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame and his denial of the information did not help his case in the decades that followed. It put a very sad spin on an amazing career and unique life because his hard-fought battle to be inducted won’t be won while he is alive to see it.
- Pete Rose stats (Career): .303 AVG, .375 OBP, .409 SLG, 160 HR, 1,314 RBI, 2,165 R, 4,256 H
Baseball world reacts to Pete Rose’s passing
Pete Rose’s passing at 83 was met with an outcry of sadness, admiration, and frustration on Monday. As players, media, fans and friends took to social media to remember the MLB legend.