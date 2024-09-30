MLB hit king Pete Rose dies without reaching HOF, sports world reacts to Reds and Phillies legends passing

Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports (c) Copyright Malcolm Emmons

The greatest hitter in MLB history, Pete Rose, passed away on Monday at 83. Bringing an end to the disgraced former baseball star’s pursuit to be inducted into the Hall-of-Fame.

Pete Rose, one of the most divisive players in baseball history, was found by a family member unresponsive at his home on Monday and pronounced dead at his home by the Clark County medical examiner.

During his incomparable 24 years in the league, the man known as “Charlie Hustle” developed a reputation as not just one of the greatest hitters in the sport’s history, but one of its best winners.

The 17-time All-Star is known for holding the MLB hits record of 4,256. But he also holds the record for games, at-bats, singles, seasons with 200 or more hits, and outs. However, he was also a key member of the legendary “Big Red Machine” Cincinnati Reds teams of the 1970s. Where he won two World Series titles. Then he went on to become a four-time All-Star in Philadelphia and helped to bring the franchise their first championship.

He is beloved by a large segment of the baseball fan base. However, for others he is viewed in a very negative light for earning a lifetime MLB ban in 1989 after an investigation found he bet on games while serving as manager of the Reds.

It blocked him from induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame and his denial of the information did not help his case in the decades that followed. It put a very sad spin on an amazing career and unique life because his hard-fought battle to be inducted won’t be won while he is alive to see it.

Pete Rose stats (Career): .303 AVG, .375 OBP, .409 SLG, 160 HR, 1,314 RBI, 2,165 R, 4,256 H

Baseball world reacts to Pete Rose’s passing

Pete Rose’s passing at 83 was met with an outcry of sadness, admiration, and frustration on Monday. As players, media, fans and friends took to social media to remember the MLB legend.

BREAKING: Baseball great Pete Rose has died at the age of 83. Rose holds the major league records for games (3,562), at bats (14,053), hits (4,256), and singles (3,215).



RIP to a legend. pic.twitter.com/R158etw6aF — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 30, 2024

RIP Pete Rose 😢



⚾️ Career .303 AVG

⚾️ 4256 career Hits

⚾️ 44 GM Hit Streak

⚾️ 17x All-Star

⚾️ 3x Batting Title

⚾️ 3x World Series Champpic.twitter.com/mmyvdQ53Pq — Fliff (@fliff) September 30, 2024

Pete Rose did nothing wrong.



He never got the apology he deserved. One of MLB's greatest failures.



Put him in the Hall of Fame TODAY. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) September 30, 2024

Pete Rose has died at age 83. pic.twitter.com/fS525jBfOV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2024

I feel if the cheating Houston Astros can keep their championship rings…Pete Rose should’ve been allowed to be in the Hall of Fame. #PeteRose https://t.co/axDxj88CO1 — Roberta Gonzales (@RoGonzalesTV) September 30, 2024

Pete Rose, hit king, RIP. 83. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) September 30, 2024

Rest in Peace to the Hit King Pete Rose pic.twitter.com/baaomGLs5c — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 30, 2024

Mutombo and Pete Rose in the same day? pic.twitter.com/VG8QFHmSlZ — Minnesota Sports Fan (@realmnsportsfan) September 30, 2024

So sad Pete Rose is gone.

Years ago I asked him if he’d call my Dad who had just been diagnosed with cancer. The two talked for 20 minutes. My Dad was in heaven that day. Rest Easy Hit King & thank you!! pic.twitter.com/ZdCEQdl6uS — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) September 30, 2024

Eduardo Perez announces on ESPN that Pete Rose passed away pic.twitter.com/joV7lePaou — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 30, 2024

Pete Rose has passed away at age of 83.



Damn shame that MLB was so petty about keeping him out of baseball pic.twitter.com/oEoY6KQFcb — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) September 30, 2024

Pete Rose breaks Ty Cobb’s hit record. RIP to the hit king pic.twitter.com/LDHv868UcX — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) September 30, 2024

RIP Pete Rose



Another player than should be in the HOF pic.twitter.com/lmYU8z3RX6 — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) September 30, 2024

Pete Rose was flawed. Very flawed. But he should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame. — Jason Romano (@JasonRomano) September 30, 2024

I was a very big Pete Rose fan when I was a kid. My dad loved watching him play. A TRUE great. RIP Charlie Hustle. pic.twitter.com/VHwePvCspB — taz (@OfficialTAZ) September 30, 2024

RIP Pete Rose



He *got* sports entertainment (and a Tombstone from Kane a few times, too)



pic.twitter.com/eeHPEhX83P — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) September 30, 2024