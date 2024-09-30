Cincinnati Reds targeting specific big-name manager and trade for 3-time All-Star in pair of huge rumors

Credit: Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

A pair of major Cincinnati Reds rumors suggest the team could target major moves that will bolster their chance to reach the playoffs in 2025.

Despite hopes that the Reds could compete for a Wild Card spot this year, they ended with a disappointing 77-85 record. Nevertheless, many around the league believe Cincy has a core of good young players to build a perennial playoff team around.

Elly De La Cruz looks like the future face of the Reds franchise. While pitchers Hunter Greene, Andrew Abbott, and Nick Lodolo could be the heart of a formidable rotation for years to come. However, they are still some key pieces away from being a real threat in the National League Central.

Last week, the club fired manager David Bell after six seasons in the job. Well, this week USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed two names expected to be targeted by the team this winter. And one of them is the most sought-after manager on the market.

“Skip Schumaker, who officially informed the Marlins and his players that he had no interest in returning before departing Friday for a family emergency, is the No. 1 target of the Cincinnati Reds,” Nightengale wrote. “Former Cubs manager David Ross also is expected to be interviewed.”

Cincinnati Reds record (2024): 77-85

Cincinnati Reds linked to Sonny Gray trade

Schumaker won Manager of the Year in 2023. And is expected to have a lot of interest from around the league. If Cincy can land the talented 44-year-old, it would be a coup for the franchise.

However, that was not the only rumor bomb Nightengale dropped about the Reds this week. He also revealed that the St. Louis Cardinals are expected to shop three-time All-Star Sonny Gray this winter as they look to cut payroll. They gave the 34-year-old a three-year, $75 million contract last offseason.

When the Cards do start taking offers on Gray, Nightengale claimed the Cincinnati Reds are expected to be among the franchises that will “aggressively” pursue him this winter. Landing Gray would push the Reds staff into the debate as one of the best in the NL next season.

