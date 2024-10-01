MLB execs reportedly expect Seattle Mariners to land All-Star slugger in MLB free agency this winter

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A new rumor suggests some executives around MLB believe the Seattle Mariners are serious favorites to sign the top slugger on this year’s free agent market.

The 2024 MLB playoffs are set to kick off this week and the Mariners will be watching from home. After getting off to a strong start and leading the American League West for large portions of the first half, they fell apart in the final months of the season. It was a major disappointment for a season that showed so much promise early on.

Heading into the offseason, Seattle will still have a very talented and young pitching staff. But their batting order is a serious problem and sunk their postseason hopes in 2024. It is something the front office is sure to address by targeting some impact bats.

And, a new report claims they are viewed as a potential landing spot for the premiere power hitter on this winter’s free agent market.

Seattle Mariners turning into serious favorite to sign Pete Alonso

“If All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso doesn’t return to the Mets, rival executives believe he will wind up in Seattle or with the Cubs,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed in a new column this week.

The four-time All-Star turns 30 this December and is one of the best sluggers in the game. The homegrown Mets product has hit 30 or more home runs every season of his six-year career except one. And the year he didn’t was during the pandemic. He has slugged 40 or more twice and 50 in his rookie season.

The Mets letting Alonso walk is very possible after the two sides could not agree to an extension over the last year. They may instead look to use that money on trying to sign Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes in free agency. As well as try to re-sign other free agents like pitchers Luis Severino and Sean Manaea.

