MLB insider claims New York Mets could lose Pete Alonso to surprising divison rival in free agency

A new report suggests that the New York Mets should be worried about a surprise division rival pursuing Pete Alonso this winter in free agency.

The Mets enter this week in striking distance of a surprise playoff birth. The 2024 team has been much better than most fans expected and the current roster has endeared itself to New York fans. A core member of that group is first baseman Pete Alonso. However, his tenure with the franchise may be ending very soon.

The homegrown star is set to hit the open market this winter after he and the team were unable to get anywhere close to a new long-term extension. The Mets are a favorite to retain the four-time All-Star, however, he is sure to have many suitors in MLB free agency.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .242 AVG, .332 OBP, .468 SLG, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 90 R

Washington National could be a serious free agent contender for New York Mets star Pete Alonso

On a Thursday live stream on Bleacher Report, MLB insider Jon Heyman previewed Alonso’s market in the offseason and suggested teams that have been linked to him previously. Those are the Cubs, Mariners, and Astros. However, he threw a fourth franchise out as a potential dark horse.

“You know what? How about the Nationals? I think they are going to look for a middle-of-the-order bat. [Washington General Manager] Mike Rizzo has dealt many times with Scott Boras [Alonso’s agent] for Scherzer, Strasburg, Soto. Some successfully.”

The Washington Nationals have been linked to potentially pursuing a reunion with Juan Soto in MLB free agency this winter. If they fail in that chase, the New York Mets slugger could be a fallback option for the young on the rise team.

