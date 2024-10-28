Texas Rangers intend to slash payroll in 2025: Could New York Mets and Jacob DeGrom reunion be possible?

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The Texas Rangers are rumored to make big changes to their payroll this offseason and it could open the door to a unique opportunity for the New York Mets.

Mets fans are still licking their wounds after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. However, despite their heartbreaking finish, New York took their supporters on a magical ride over the last few weeks. And there is a whole lot of reason for excitement about 2025.

Related: Former New York Mets GM surprisingly urges club to let Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea walk in free agency

Heading into the offseason, the Mets will have a boatload of extra cash and the prospect assets to make some huge moves to improve their chances of reaching the World Series next year. One area of focus will again be the starting rotation since three of their starters are free agents this winter.

However, an unexpected reunion could now be an option to fill one of those spots. Late last week Dallas Morning News MLB reporter Evan Grant revealed that one of the top priorities for Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis is for the team to get under the $241 million tax threshold. That means they could look to move some big contracts, and former Met Jacob deGrom will be a likely candidate.

Jacob deGrom stats (2024): 3 starts, 1.69 ERA, 1.125 WHIP, 14 SO, 10.2 BB

Could the New York Mets actually trade for Jacob deGrom this winter?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Jacob deGrom is one of the greatest pitchers in New York Mets history and a likely hall-of-famer. However, he is 36 and missed the better part of the last two seasons after undergoing Tommy John surgery for the second time in 2023. The organization had a chance to re-sign him after the 2022 season but was unwilling to match the massive offer the Texas Rangers offered.

Jacob deGrom contract: Five years, $185 million

There is reason to be concerned about his health, but he did look good in his three starts late last season. That doesn’t mean the $115 million left on his contract will be easier to swallow. However, there is a route for the Mets that makes a reunion something to consider.

As mentioned before, the team may have to fill as many as three rotation spots next year. Their payroll was $317 million this season but will be slashed in half for 2025 after some big contracts come off the books. Furthermore, the team will probably see if they can move second baseman Jeff McNeil this winter.

If Texas would be open to the idea of taking McNeil and the $32 million left on his deal for deGrom it would save the Rangers a lot of money the next three seasons. For the Mets, they move a player they can replace with top prospects and the cost for deGrom is an extra $25 and $23 million instead for 2025 and 2026.

That may still be too much for the club. And they may also feel deGrom’s best days are behind him. But as a middle-of-the-rotation arm, the four-time All-Star could be pretty good. Plus, we already know he can pitch at a high level under the New York and playoff spotlight.

Related: New York Mets insider proposes interesting Jeff McNeil trade idea for World Series-winning pitcher