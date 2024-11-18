MLB insider details why Toronto Blue Jays not a serious threat to New York Yankees and New York Mets in Juan Soto sweepstakes

A new report pours cold water on the idea of the Toronto Blue Jays being a real threat to the New York Yankees and Mets in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.

The chase is on for the best player in this year’s free-agent class. After months of speculation, Yankees All-Star Juan Soto is officially available and hearing offers from interested teams around the league. While every club in MLB would want him, only a select few can actually afford the talented outfielder.

For months, the belief has always been that the Yanks are the favorites to retain the player that helped carry them to the World Series in October. However, in-city rivals the Mets have the richest owner in the sport and can throw out the biggest offer in MLB free agency. But rumors have constantly suggested there is a third serious contender in the chase. The Blue Jays.

Toronto was reportedly close to signing Shohei Ohtani last offseason. And they have the same desire to acquire the four-time All-Star this year. Yet, on Monday, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal detailed why the Yankees and Mets have nothing to worry about in the Jays.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Toronto Blue Jays’ lack of upside will kill their chances of signing Juan Soto?

In his latest column, Rosenthal explained several reasons why the Blue Jays won’t appeal to Soto as much as the Yankees and Mets. The first of which is they have yet to re-sign top players Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Not locking up the stars that will give Soto the chance to win consistently — something he desires — is not a great sign.

Then there is the uncertainty in the front office. “The uncertain futures of Jays president Mark Shapiro (signed through 2025) and general manager Ross Atkins (through ’26) only add to the questions surrounding the club. And might be fueling its desire to make a splash,” Rosenthal.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $705 million

Furthermore, there aren’t big-time reinforcements coming from the farm system. Several notable rankings of MLB’s minor league system have the Blue Jays among the 10 worst in the league. It means they don’t have the prospect chips to make big trades to improve the roster. Toronto has just one player among the top 100 prospects on MLB.com. That being Trey Yesavage at 94.

The Yankees, Mets, and even the Red Sox offer far more upside now, and long-term. This is all before the Canadian tax system that will take a bigger chunk of Juan Soto’s future contract.

