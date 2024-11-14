New York Yankees insider claims Juan Soto’s return will eventually force Aaron Judge position change that hurts team

A new report suggests that if the New York Yankees are successful in their attempts to re-sign Juan Soto this offseason, it could expedite a position move for Aaron Judge that isn’t beneficial for their defense.

This is a huge next few weeks for the Yankees organization. Throughout the 2024 MLB season, they saw the immense value of outfielder Juan Soto. While captain Aaron Judge delivered a historic season for the pinstripes, the 26-year-old was nearly as good.

Related: New York Yankees reportedly aiming to save money and go with little-known prospect to replace Gleyber Torres

However, when playoff time arrived, the difference between them was stark as the star centerfielder disappeared while Soto helped carry the team to the 2024 World Series. The organization must retain the young superstar. HBut, Soto is not a perfect player. And his play in right field has often left something to be desired.

Yet, an eventual move to another position down the line is unlikely. And on Thursday, SNY MLB insider Andy Martino revealed why Judge is likely to switch positions sooner than some expected, and it won’t necessarily help the Yankees defense in the years ahead.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Could Juan Soto’s New York Yankees return force Aaron Judge’s rumored move to first base sooner than expected?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“The organization has long considered, but back-burnered, the concept that first base is Judge’s ultimate destination as he gets deeper into his 30s,” Martino wrote. “In a sense, that is a shame, because he is an elite right fielder with a plus arm. Juan Soto is not an elite right fielder, but he forces Judge out of position in center if he re-signs.

“Scouts hold varied opinions on whether Soto could play a decent first base, and Judge’s superior athleticism, footwork, and height suggest he would be the better option at first.”

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $710 million

Martino believes that move is still a couple of years away and the organization will likely replace Anthony Rizzo with a veteran player for the next few seasons. But as Martino said, it is a shame that they will lose a good player in center — and a potentially great one in right field — in a few years due to the massive financial obligations they will have with Soto.

Related: New York Yankees ‘didn’t blink’ in calling Gerrit Cole’s opt-out bluff as exec says agent Scott Boras ‘out of touch’