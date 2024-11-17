New York MLB analyst suggests wild New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs trade that includes Yanks top prospect

An MLB analyst for a popular New York sports network offered up a bold trade idea that would see the New York Yankees add a former MVP to their outfield.

This is a pivotal next few weeks for the Yankees. With the franchise and fanbase still licking their wounds after a heartbreaking five-game loss in the World Series, the organization will look to keep much of this season’s team intact while also trying to improve the roster.

Related: MLB insider reveals potential ‘Plan B’ for New York Yankees if Juan Soto leaves in free agency

The top priority for the front office this season will be to re-sign outfielder Juan Soto. The four-time All-Star showed his immense value throughout the season. But in October, when captain Aaron Judge disappeared in the postseason, Soto helped carry them to the World Series.

Whether they can or can’t retain Soto, the team must look for ways to bolster the roster to increase their chances of returning to the World Series in 2025. Over the weekend, SNY MLB analyst and WFAN radio station personality Emmanuel Berbari offered up a bold trade proposal that would see the Yankees acquire Cody Bellinger this winter.

Cody Bellinger stats (2024): .266 AVG, .325 OBP, .426 SLG, .751 OPS, 18 HR, 78 RBI, 72 R

Wild New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs trade proposal including Cody Bellinger emerges

https://twitter.com/nypostsports/status/1857222648268276196

Left fielder Alex Verdugo is better suited to be the fourth outfielder. And second baseman Gleyber Torres is likely to depart in free agency. Berbari offered up an intriguing idea that fills those spots in one fell swoop.

In his trade proposal, the New York Yankees would acquire former NL MVP Cody Bellinger and infielder Nico Hoerner from the Chicago Cubs. In return, the Pinstripes would give up star prospect Spencer Jones, Will Warren, and starting pitcher Marcus Stroman.

Hoerner isn’t the power threat that Torres is but he is far better at getting on base. And when he is on them he is one of the best base stealers in the league. Bellinger would be a huge upgrade over Verdugo. Or a solid replacement for Soto if they lose him in the open market.

Giving up Spencer Jones for that return is less likely. Reports during the summer suggested that Jones was as close to untouchable as anyone in the organization’s system. He was reportedly off limits in rumored trade talks for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

Related: New York Yankees insider claims Juan Soto’s return will eventually force Aaron Judge position change that hurts team