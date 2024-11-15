Juan Soto has ‘productive’ three-hour meeting with AL East team in nightmare scenario for New York Yankees

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Juan Soto calling Fenway Park home would be a devastating blow to the New York Yankees.

The superstar free agent had a “productive” first meeting with the Boston Red Sox in Southern California on Thursday night, MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam reported.

According to McAdam, the meeting lasted three hours and Soto was “impressed” by the team’s presentation, “which included a video taking note of the franchise’s history of star players from the Dominican Republic, Soto’s native country.”

“The Red Sox laid out their plans for the future and highlighted the crop of soon-to-be-arriving top prospects while giving a detailed outline of ownership and Fenway Sports Group,” McAdam reported. “In turn, Soto wanted to know about the team’s commitment to winning, player evaluation methods, and Fenway Park and its facilities.”

No money was discussed. It’s believed Soto will get a contract in the $600 million range or above.

What other teams are meeting with Juan Soto?

In addition to the Red Sox, Soto will reportedly meet with the Yankees, New York Mets, and Toronto Blue Jays.

The Red Sox are seen as a long shot to land the generational talent, but it’s a good start in their attempt to lure Soto away from the Bronx.

Soto, an American League MVP finalist, had the best season of his career heading into free agency. He helped lead the Yankees to a World Series appearance after hitting 41 home runs, scoring 128 runs, knocking in 109, posting a .989 OPS, and recording a 7.9 WAR.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported this week that Soto’s free agency won’t drag into the new year, and a deal might get done by the winter meetings, which begin Dec. 9.

The Yankees and Mets remain the favorites for Soto’s services.

