New York Yankees reportedly ‘upgrade’ contract offer to Juan Soto days after initial bid

The New York Yankees aren’t messing around in their pursuit of superstar free agent Juan Soto.

The Yankees made a blockbuster deal with the San Diego Padres to acquire to four-time All-Star and Soto didn’t disappoint in the Bronx.

Soto finished third in American League MVP voting after hitting 41 home runs, with an AL-leading 128 runs scored, a .989 OPS, and 7.9 WAR. He also helped lead the Yankees to their first World Series appearance since 2009 as he and Judge formed one of the greatest hitting duos of all-time.

Soto will be just 26 when the 2025 season begins. He is considered one of the greatest free agents ever to hit the open market.

Soto is expected to command a contract in the $600 million range or above. He could potentially set records for both highest present-day total value and annual average value.

The Los Angeles Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani to the largest professional sports contract ever last year — 10 years, $700 million — but 97% of that money is deferred. The present-day value of Ohtani’s contract is approximately $450 million.

New York Yankees upgrade first contract offer to Juan Soto

To show that they mean business, the Yankees have already “upgraded” their contract offer to Soto, just days after their initial bid, according to New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Heyman reports that the Yankees are willing to give Soto multiple opt-out clauses within his long-term deal. Soto is allegedly looking for a 15-year contract.

“The Yankees upgraded their initial bid within the past couple of days to superstar free agent outfielder Juan Soto, perhaps improving their position in a free agent sweepstakes that involves at least five big-market teams, according to people familiar with the situation,” Heyman reports.

The biggest competition will come from Steve Cohen and the New York Mets. They have made Soto their top priority, and it appears the Mets’ owner is willing to back up the Brink’s truck to land the All-Star.

The three other teams reportedly pursuing Soto include the Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s believed Soto will make his decision by the time MLB’s winter meetings begin next month.

