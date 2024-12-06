New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, Houston Astros reportedly eyeing trade for All-Star hitter

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Free-agent outfielder Juan Soto is the biggest domino of the MLB offseason, with his imminent signing viewed as a catalyst that will kick off a wave of trades along with signings in MLB free agency. With Soto’s decision closing in, the New York Yankees are joining clubs in the mix to trade for an All-Star outfielder.

New York is still determined to sign Soto, even if it means significantly adding to one of the highest MLB payrolls in 2025. However, the Yankees have also come to realize there is a very real chance the perennial All-Star hitter is not back with the team in 2025.

Cody Bellinger stats (ESPN): .266/.325/.426, .751 OPS, 78 RBI, 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 9 steals

MLB rumors began to surface in recent weeks regarding the Yankees’ backup options if Soto signed with the Boston Red Sox or New York Mets. With that outcome becoming increasingly possible, New York has begun exploring alternative options in the outfield.

According to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score, the trade market for Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is starting to heat up with the Yankees joining the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners among teams that have checked in on the All-Star hitter.

Cody Bellinger contract (Spotrac): $27.5 million salary in 2025, $25 million player option in 2026

While a trade isn’t imminent, talks will reportedly head up once Soto is officially off the market which means the Cubs could engage in extensive dialogue with the Yankees, Mariners and Astros at the MLB Winter Meetings next week.

However, Levine also notes that the Cubs “don’t seem willing” to eat any of the $27.5 million Bellinger is owed next season nor are they willing to cover any of his $25 million player option in 2026. Chicago wants to dump his salary but it is also making it clear to teams that Bellinger won’t just be given away.

The combination of Bellinger’s contract, which MLB teams widely view as unfavorable, along with the All-Star hitter coming with a higher asking price after a letdown season complicates a potential deal. Fortunately for Chicago, the possibility of the Astros losing Alex Bregman and Soto leaving the Yankees could put both American League teams in a more desperate position to make a move.