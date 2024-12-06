MLB rumors reveal American League team making late ‘strong push’ for Juan Soto with highest offer

The MLB rumors are heating up just days out from the winter meetings with many viewing a Juan Soto signing as imminent. On the verge of becoming one of the highest-paid MLB players ever, it now appears the bidding war is heating up with a late push from an American League club.

Soto, age 26, is the best player available in MLB free agency this winter. Already a World Series champion and perennial All-Star outfielder, Soto’s field of suitors has already narrowed down to five teams. As of now, the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox have been hot after him with multiple contract offers made.

Juan Soto stats (ESPN): .288/.419/.569, .989 OPS, 41 home runs, 109 RBI, 31 doubles

Related: Insider reveals likely Juan Soto contract length Scott Boras wants

Originally, most believed that a Soto bidding war would come down to the Yankees and Mets. However, the sentiment seemed to change in recent days with the Red Sox emerging as a serious threat to poach Soto from their biggest rival. Now, a late push might be changing things.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Blue Jays are “making a strong push” right now to convince Soto to turn down New York and Boston, signing a lucrative contract to become the new face of sports in Toronto. The Blue Jays’ front office in particular is believed to be leading a very aggressive approach.

Related: Latest MLB rumors on Juan Soto contract offers from Yankees, Mets, Red Sox

SportsNet New York‘s Andy Martino adds even more credibility to Rosenthal’s reporting, noting there is “widespread belief” around baseball that the Blue Jays will make the highest offer to Soto. This all comes amid MLB rumors that contract offers from multiple teams have now exceeded $600 million in total value.

Juan Soto career earnings (Spotrac): $82.304 million

Unlike Shohei Ohtani, who signed a $700 million contract with the Dodgers, Soto’s deal is not expected to include heavy deferrals. However, it is believed that whatever deal he signs will include player options spread throughout the contract so he can test MLB free agency again in a few years.

The expectation remains that Soto will sign right before the MLB Winter Meetings, which begin on Dec. 9. Importantly, while the Blue Jays might make the highest contract offer to Soto, the Mets, Yankees and Red Sox remain the favorites to land him. If Toronto misses out on Soto, it could then pursue a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension.

Also Read: College Football Conference Championship Game Predictions