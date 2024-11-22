MLB reporter reveals likely cost of new Vladimir Guerrero Jr contract for Toronto Blue Jays

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Toronto Blue Jays’ All-Star hitter Vladimir Guerero Jr. popped up in MLB rumors ahead of the trade deadline with teams around the league trying to land him. He remains in Toronto months later, but there are still lingering doubts regarding his future with the club.

The 2024 season got off to a rough start for the two-time Silver Slugger Award winner. From March 28 through April 30, Toronto’s first baseman posted just a .229/.331/.347 slash line with 3 home runs in his first 136 plate appearances. He turned a corner after that, posting a .345/.412/.590 line with 27 home runs and 92 RBIs in his final 561 plate appearances.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr stats (ESPN): .323/396/.544. .940 OPS, 30 home runs, 103 RBI, 44 doubles

While Guerrero Jr. popped up in MLB rumors ahead of the trade deadline, he expressed a desire to remain in a Blue Jays’ uniform and the front office refused to move him. Both sides are hopeful of agreeing to a multi-year contract extension, but that could prove very costly for Toronto.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post indicates that an extension for Guerrero Jr. is likely to cost the Blue Jays at least $350 million.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr contract (Spotrac): Arbitration-eligible in 2025, 2026 MLB free agent

While a contract length isn’t provided, the highest-paid first basemen in MLB are making less than $28 million per season. If Guerrero Jr. were to sign a 10-year extension with the Blue Jays, keeping him under contract through his age-36 season, he’d be the highest-paid player at his position by far.

Complicating matters for the Blue Jays is their pursuit of Juan Soto, who is seeking a contract worth well north of $600 million total. It remains highly unlikely that Toronto lands the perennial All-Star outfielder, but missing out on SOto could clear the way for a contract extension for Guerrero Jr. If not, he’ll be popping up in a lot of MLB trade rumors next year.