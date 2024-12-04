New rumor adds fuel to reports San Diego Padres closing in on beating Los Angeles Dodgers for star free agent

A new rumor continues to add fuel to the growing narrative that the San Diego Padres have a very good chance of beating out the Los Angeles Dodgers for an elite free agent this winter.

Over the last few years, the Dodgers have turned into an MLB spending monster as they continue to stockpile an absurd amount of talent in their pursuit of making their brand the most dominant in sports. First, it was trading for and re-signing Mookie Betts. Then they gave Atlanta Braves legend Freddie Freeman a massive deal a few seasons ago.

However, they have supercharged things over the last year. This time last year, the Dodgers handed out a record-shattering $700 million contract to Shohei Ohtani. Then followed that up with another huge contract for Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

This offseason, they made the first big splash in free agency. When they inked two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell to a multi-year deal. Making it all the more frustrating for rival clubs like the Padres, the Ohtani and Snell deals are filled with deferrals that allow the defending champions to acquire even more talent this offseason.

Many teams around MLB are hoping to land young Japanese ace Roki Sasaki. However, while being an international free agent gives every club a chance, from the start, the Dodgers were viewed as an overwhelming favorite to sign the talented pitcher. But that is now looking less and less likely.

Roki Sasaki stats (Career): 4 Seasons, 301-5 Record, 2.02 ERA, 0.883 WHIP, 524 SO, 414.2 IP

Momentum continues to build behind San Diego Padres signing Roki Sasaki

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

While the Dodgers have a strong chance of landing Saski, recent reports have suggested the Padres are just as serious a contender. And the fact that ace Yu Darvish is the 23-year-old’s mentor is a massive reason why. On Wednesday, another report added fuel to the growing speculation about Sasaki joining the Pads when he is posted by his Pacific League team in January.

“Several industry sources believe the San Diego Padres are in a strong position to land Japanese ace Roki Sasaki,” MLB insider Francys Romero claimed this week.

Recent rumors have claimed the Dodgers and Sasaki already have an unofficial agreement. However, the narrative has surely changed in recent weeks. And there seems to be a serious belief throughout the industry that the Padres may be a more likely fit for the young ace.

