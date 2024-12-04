San Francisco Giants could be frontrunners to sign MLB’s top free agent pitcher

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

An 80-82 record left the San Francisco Giants on the outside looking in when the postseason began. Part of the issue was a lack of consistency from the batting lineup. Yet, the pitching staff could use improvement too, especially after Blake Snell signed a contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The good news for Giants fans is they could be one of the frontrunners to sign MLB free agency’s top remaining pitcher.

Jon Morosi reveals why San Francisco Giants could hold edge in Corbin Burnes negotiations

One player who’s already drawn a significant amount of interest from the San Francisco Giants is Corbin Burnes. The former Cy Young winner spent last season with the Baltimore Orioles after six seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers. Boasting a career ERA of 3.19, Burnes would be an upgrade for any team, especially for the Giants.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Giants may have a bit of an edge when it comes to signing Burnes, largely because they’re not also pursuing Juan Soto too.

“The Giants are interested in Corbin Burnes, as reported by Mark Feinsand. Unlike some teams pursuing Burnes, the Giants are not linked to Juan Soto and can allocate greater financial resources to Burnes now. Then again, Soto and Burnes have the same agent. Burnes likely will have greater leverage if he signs after Soto, because by then the Soto runners-up will have more bandwidth to make a big offer.” Jon Morosi on San Francisco Giants/Corbin Burnes

With the Giants able to focus more of their attention on Burnes, it could lead to a quicker resolution. Yet, as one can imagine, the Giants aren’t the only team trying to land the ace pitcher with four All-Star appearances to his name.

