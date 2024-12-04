MLB trade rumors link Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds to pitching ace

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds typically compete on the baseball diamond, fighting for a playoff spot in the National League Central division. Both teams came up short of the postseason in 2024, with Chicago finishing in third place, and Cincinnati finishing fourth.

Now, both teams are viewed as potential frontrunners to trade for one of, if not the best starting pitcher on the MLB trade block.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds are among the “viable candidates” to trade for Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.

The Cubs and Reds are among the viable candidates to acquire White Sox ace Garrett Crochet.



Of note, the Cubs and White Sox have made 4 trades since 2017, beginning with the José Quintana deal. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 4, 2024

Crochet was one of the most popular trade targets leading up to the 2024 MLB trade deadline, but the White Sox ultimately decided to hold onto their first-time All-Star. Part of the reason why Chicago may not have been able to find a deal was due to Crochet coming off Tommy John surgery while having shattered his previous career-high in innings pitched.

Now that he’s had a chance to rest and recover over the offseason, Crochet’s trade value is at an all-time high, and now the White Sox could be looking to capitalize.

