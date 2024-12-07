MLB insider reports Chicago Cubs surprisingly ‘determined’ to trade these star outfielders

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs could be replacing two-thirds of their starting outfield heading into the 2025 season.

While rumors swirl around the Cubs’ willingness to trade former National League MVP Cody Bellinger, another name has surprisingly popped up in discussions.

According to New York Post’s Joel Sherman, the Cubs are “determined” to move either Bellinger or Seiya Suzuki. It’s the first time Suzuki’s name has been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason.

Why would the Cubs want to trade either Cody Bellinger and Seiya Suzuki?

Sherman reports the Cubs want to use the money owed to Bellinger and Suzuki and apply it to other needs on the roster going into 2025.

Bellinger is due $27.5 million, plus a $5 million buyout clause, while Suzuki has $36 million remaining on the last two years of his contract. Suzuki also has a no-trade clause.

Sherman notes that it might be harder to trade Suzuki because he’s a right-handed hitter and his defense pales in comparison to Bellinger, who plays both center field and first base. If the Cubs do move on from Bellinger, they can insert Michael Busch at first and Pete Crow-Armstrong in center.

In 2024, Suzuki had the most home runs (21) and highest OPS (.848), OPS+ (138), and WAR (3.5) in his three seasons with the Cubs. He will turn 31 during the 2025 season.

