Texas Rangers, Washington Nationals surprisingly predicted to steal away pair of New York Mets stars in MLB free agency

A notable MLB insider recently predicted that the Texas Rangers and Washington Nationals will boost their chances for a return to the playoffs in 2025 by stealing away two of the New York Mets’ best players from this past season.

There is no bigger story in baseball right now than the ongoing chase to land superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The four-time All-Star is a rarity of being an elite player that hasn’t even entered their prime being up for grabs in free agency. While every team wishes they could have him, the Mets are one of the few teams that have the means to get a deal done.

New York has been working hard to land the All-Star from their crosstown rivals. And one report claims they are willing to pay him as much as $660 million in a contract. However, while chasing Soto they could very well lose Pete Alonso and Sean Manaea. Two top players from their 2024 team who are also available in free agency.

Well, ESPN MLB insider David Schoenfield believes that is what exactly will happen. When it comes to Alonso, he surprisingly expects him to head to a division rival this winter.

“[The Nationals are] an incredibly young team, and after ranking next-to-last in the majors in home runs, the Nats need a power hitter. Alonso would make a big statement — similar to the Jayson Werth signing in 2011 — and provide a veteran presence to help young hitters such as James Wood and Dylan Crews while filling the hole at first base,” Shoenfield wrote.

“Keep in mind that Boras, Alonso’s agent, has struck several big deals in the past with the Lerner family, the Nationals’ owners.”

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OPS, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

Texas Rangers predicted to land New York Mets star pitcher Sean Manaea

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

There have been rumors for months that the Mets would be open to moving on from their homegrown slugger. And they have some contingency plans in place if they do. However, Schoenfield also believes the Texas Rangers are going to lure away one of their best pitchers from this past season, Sean Manaea.

“Though the offense was the major reason for the Rangers finishing under .500 in their World Series title defense (they scored 198 fewer runs), they have to replace 96 starts from 2024. Some of those will be filled internally — Jacob deGrom, Tyler Mahle, Kumar Rocker, maybe Jack Leiter — but they still need someone they can pencil in as more of a sure thing,” Schoenfield wrote.

Sean Manaea stats (2024): 12-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.084 WHIP, 184 strikeouts, 181.2 innings pitched

“Manaea dominated after lowering his arm slot in late June — he held batters to a .181 average the rest of the way — and would give the Rangers a great 1-2 combo alongside a healthy deGrom.”

Manaea came up big for the Mets down the stretch and in the postseason. And he did so on a very team-friendly contract. He is sure to get a sizable pay increase this winter. This also wouldn’t be the first time Texas has beat out New York for a pitcher in free agency. After luring away DeGrom before the 2023 season.

