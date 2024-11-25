Huge MLB rumor about New York Mets pursuit of Juan Soto should worry New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox fans

A surprising new MLB rumor about the New York Mets pursuit of Juan Soto is bad news for New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox fans hoping their team lands the young superstar.

There is no bigger story in the league right now than the grand chase for All-Star outfielder Juan Soto. There was always an expectation that he would receive a huge raise when he hit the open market after this season. However, after playing like an MVP in the regular season and playoffs he increased his value to unexpected levels.

Every single franchise in MLB would love to have a 26-year-old stud who is just entering their prime and has already won a World Series. However, very few organizations have the financial means or stomach to give him the type of massive money he is looking for.

That is why from the start, his current team the Yankees, the Mets, Red Sox, Dodgers, and Blue Jays were seen as the most serious contenders. The Pinstripes have always been the favorite to win the Soto contract chase. Not just because he saw the pros of being on an elite team in the Bronx. But they also are wealthy enough to give him a massive contract.

However, the Mets and owner Steve Cohen have also been viewed as the biggest threat to their crosstown rivals. And word around the league suggests the team from Queens is now the favorite to sign Juan Soto.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

New York Mets now considered ‘clear cut favorite’ around MLB to sign Juan Soto

“The Mets are the clear-cut favorite, executives say, simply because they don’t believe there’s a soul who will outbid owner Steve Cohen. While Yankees have a price in mind that they don’t want to exceed,” USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported on Monday.

“The Blue Jays could be the sleeper. But with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette eligible for free agency in a year, Toronto would have to dramatically beat the Mets’ offer to have a prayer.”

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

This is not good news for fans of teams hoping to sign the four-time All-Star, especially the New York Yankees. Obviously, these are just MLB rumors. But there have been a lot of signs pointing to the New York Mets signing Soto. Including reports they already offered him a deal worth $660 million.

