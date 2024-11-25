What Juan Soto wants in contract from Yankees, Mets, Red Sox or Blue Jays emerges in new rumor and there are huge pros and cons

The specifics of what Juan Soto allegedly wants in a contract from teams like the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and New York Yankees have emerged. And it offers major positives for interested teams but also big risks.

There is no bigger story right now in MLB than the grand chase to sign superstar free agent Juan Soto. The outfielder was always expected to get a huge pay increase this year. However, after having an MVP-level showing in 2024 he pushed his value to rare heights.

Every team in MLB would love to have the 26-year-old. But the assumption has long been that only a few teams will really be able to afford him. Various reports in recent months have suggested he could net well over $600 million in a contract with his team for 2025 and beyond.

That is why his current franchise, the Yankees, the Mets, Blue Jays, the Red Sox, and other wealthy organizations have been seen as favorites to land his services. However, a very interesting new report offers a less outlandish price tag for the four-time All-Star than recent reports have pointed to. But also includes big risks for his next team.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Juan Soto is reportedly looking for opt-outs early in next contract

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, Spanish-language MLB insider Marino Pepen dropped a Juan Soto contract bombshell. He claimed that the outfielder is looking for a deal that could last between 12 and 14 seasons. That is a length that has been rumored over the last few weeks.

He also claims that the Yankees star is aiming for a pact that pays him around $45 million annually. So a contract for 13 years at $45 million per season would only be $585 million. Well below many recent estimates. However, here is where things get interesting.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

Pepen claims Soto and his agent Scott Boras are looking for early termination clauses after the third and fourth seasons. Meaning, the team that signs him this year could end up doing this all again in a few seasons. And his asking price is sure to go up again with prime years still ahead of him.

Many teams around the league who were not interested in a contract for 10 or more years may now feel it could be worth the risk to make an offer because he is likely to opt out in a few seasons.

