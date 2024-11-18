Top MLB insider links Chicago Cubs to chase for 2-time All-Star pitcher from champion Los Angeles Dodgers

A top MLB insider has linked the Chicago Cubs to a potential pursuit of one of the better under-the-radar pitchers in free agency.

After ousting David Ross and hiring Craig Counsell to be their manager before the season, the hope was that the Cubs roster could show its upside under the guidance of a new skipper. Yet, despite the major change, Chicago finished with the same exact record as they did last year (83-79).

Obviously, something has to change this offseason when it comes to the roster. The club could go in a variety of directions to add impact players. However, with the organization locked into a $140 million payroll already next season, they may not be tossing around a bunch of money in free agency.

They will have to seek out interesting options on the open market that are among the second and third tier of available players. And over the weekend, MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi offered up an intriguing option.

Walker Buehler stats (2024): 1-6 record, 5.38 ERA, 1.553 WHIP, 64 strikeouts, 75.1 innings pitched

Could Chicago Cubs target Walker Buehler in MLB free agency?

During a segment on the network recently, Morosi revealed the latest on a trio of interesting free agents on this year’s market. One of them being six-year veteran Walker Buehler. The league insider believes the Atlanta Braves will be a serious contender for the two-time All-Star.

Walker Buehler contract (Projection): Three years,$54 million

However, he also suggested that the Cubs could be a “possibility” for the 30-year-old in MLB free agency. Buehler missed all of the 2023 season and struggled in his 16 starts in 2024 following recovery from Tommy John surgery.

But as fans saw, he played a major role in the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series run in October. Including getting the final three outs of the series.

