Chicago Cubs dangling an elite prospect in trade talks at general manager meetings?

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A new Chicago Cubs rumor suggests the organization is dangling one of their top prospects in blockbuster trade talks at this week’s general manager meetings.

After ousting David Ross and hiring Craig Counsell to be their manager before the season, the hope was that the Cubs roster was good enough to get them back in the playoffs in 2024. Especially after finishing 83-79 last season. Yet, despite the major change, Chicago finished with the same exact record as they did last year.

Related: Top MLB free agents 2025 – Ranking best players in MLB free agency 2024-’25 led by Juan Soto

Obviously, something has to change this offseason when it comes to the roster. The team could go in a variety of directions to add impact players. However, with the team locked into a $140 million payroll next season, they may not be tossing around a bunch of money in free agency.

That’s why making a blockbuster trade might be the most likely route they take to improve the roster this offseason. And it seems they have put one of their very best prospects up for grabs in early trade talks.

Chicago Cubs prospect Owen Caissie generating ‘trade buzz’ at GM meetings

Credit: Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

“Owen Caissie is a popular name in early-stage trade buzz at the GM Meetings,” MLB Network league insider Jon Morosi reported Wednesday. “The 22-year-old Cubs prospect is coming off an impressive Triple-A season (.848 OPS) but does not have a clear path to everyday at-bats in a crowded big league outfield.”

Caissie finished the 2024 minor league season as the No. 2 prospect in the Chicago Cubs system on MLB.com. He was also ranked as the 34th-best minor leaguer in all of baseball. The outfielder played in Triple-A the entire season and put up good numbers. Including 22 home runs and 84 RBIs.

Owen Caissie stats (2024): .278 AVG, .375 OBP, .472 SLG, .847 OBP, 19 HR, 75 RBI, 69 R

However, three of the Cubs’ four highest-paid players heading into 2025 are outfielders Cody Bellinger, Ian Happ, and Seiya Suzuki. This means there won’t be any open spots any time soon for the 22-year-old and makes him expendable if they can address a major need in a trade.

Related: When does MLB free agency begin? Everything you need to know about the offseason, including when teams can sign Juan Soto