When does MLB free agency begin? Everything you need to know about the offseason, including when teams can sign Juan Soto

MLB’s hot stove season is in full effect. With the World Series over, teams are now allowed to make trades and will soon be allowed to sign free agents. What are some of the key dates of the MLB offseason? We take a look below.

When does free agency begin?

Free agency began for MLB players on Oct. 31 — a day after the World Series. However, they are not allowed to sign with a new team until Nov. 4, five days after the World Series concluded. Franchises have a five-day window to retain their free agents before they enter the open market. For example, Juan Soto can only negotiate with the New York Yankees during those five days. After Nov. 4, he becomes available to all 30 teams.

When are teams allowed to make trades?

MLB teams are allowed to make trades a day after the World Series. We saw the first one occur on Oct. 31, when the Atlanta Braves sent outfielder/designated hitter Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels for pitcher Griffin Canning.

When do teams, players pick up contract options?

Teams and players have until Monday, Nov. 4 (five days after the World Series) to pick up options. Options include “player,” “club,” “mutual,” and “vesting.” For example, Cody Bellinger exercised his player option to stay with the Chicago Cubs for 2025, while the New York Yankees declined their club option on first baseman Anthony Rizzo, making him a free agent.

When do teams make qualifying offers to eligible free agents?

Teams can make a one-year, $21 million qualifying offer to eligible free agents by 5 p.m. ET on Monday, Nov. 4. Players then have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 19, to accept or decline. If they accept, they will play at least one more year with that team under the qualifying-offer contract. If they decline, teams can recoup draft-pick compensation if the player signs elsewhere. Teams can only extend qualifying offers to players who have never received one before or who were on the roster for the entire season.

When are the general managers meetings?

The general managers meetings will take place from Nov. 5-7.

When do league awards get announced?

The awards for Most Valuable Player, Rookie of the Year, and Cy Young are announced the week of Nov. 18.

Nov. 18: NL and AL Rookie of the Year

NL and AL Rookie of the Year Nov. 19: NL and AL Manager of the Year

NL and AL Manager of the Year Nov. 20: NL and AL Cy Young

NL and AL Cy Young Nov. 21: NL and AL Most Valuable Player

When is the non-tender deadline?

The deadline for teams to non-tender players is Nov. 22. At this point, teams must decide whether to offer contracts to arbitration-eligible players. Non-tendered players become free agents.

When are the winter meetings?

The Winter Meetings will be taking place from Dec. 9-12 in Dallas, Texas. This period typically features significant free-agent signings and trades. The Amateur Draft Lottery (December 10) and Rule 5 Draft (December 11) will also occur during this week.

As MLB.com explains, “Players signed at age 18 or younger must be added to their club’s 40-man roster within five seasons or else become eligible for the Rule 5 Draft. Players signed at 19 or older must be protected within four seasons.”

Not every team makes a selection in the Rule 5 Draft. Teams that do select players must keep them on their 26-man roster for the entire season, or place them on outright waivers. If a player clears waivers, he is offered back to his original team.

When is the deadline for teams, players to exchange arbitration figures?

The deadline to exchange arbitration figures is Jan. 9, 2025. This exchange occurs when the two sides cannot agree on a contract.

When does the international signing period begin?

The international signing period begins Jan. 15, 2025, and lasts until Dec. 15. International free agents are allowed to sign with teams if they’re at least 16 years old before signing, be 17 years old by Sept. 1 the following year, and be registered in advance with MLB.

When do pitchers and catchers report?

Pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on Feb. 12, 2025.

When do Spring Training games start?

Spring Training games begin Feb. 20, 2025.

