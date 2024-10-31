Juan Soto’s surprising answer to impending free agency after World Series exit should terrify New York Yankees fans

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Juan Soto’s answer to his impending free agency following the New York Yankees World Series exit should send a gold chill down the spine of Pinstripes fans.

On Wednesday night, the Yankees 2024 season came to a disappointing conclusion when the team blew a 5-0 lead and fell in Game 5 of the World Series. While it was a gut-punch finish to the year, the team still had a very good season as they earned the best record in the American League this year.

However, while the battle for the 2024 MLB title is over, the franchise is weeks away from starting another serious fight. This time for the long-term services of All-Star Juan Soto. The outfielder is set to hit free agency and is expected to be pursued by many teams, including some of the league’s wealthiest.

For the last few months, most reports have suggested that the New York Yankees are the favorites to retain the 26-year-old. And that is a sensible idea. The Yankees are a wealthy club with prestige, and offer Soto a team that should be a contender for several more seasons. But there has always been a narrative the young star is out to get the best deal possible. From whatever team is willing to offer it.

And on Wednesday night, Juan Soto did little to diminish the idea that he is not planning to give the Yankees any home team favoritism in free agency.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Juan Soto on New York Yankees chances: ‘I don’t want to say anyone has an advantage’

https://twitter.com/snyyankees/status/1851855684817608707

“I don’t know what’s the teams that are going to come after me. Definitely, I’ll be open to this and every single team. I don’t have any doors closed,” Soto told media last night. “I’m gonna be available for all 30 teams… I feel like every team has the same opportunities when I go into free agency. I don’t want to say anyone has an advantage because, at the end of the day, we’re gonna look at what they have & how much they want me”

Soto did add that he enjoyed playing for the Yankees and with this particular locker room. It is something that has been reported for some time. However, even when he expressed his satisfaction with being on this team, he made it clear he is open for business to any teams that want to talk to him this winter.

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 12 years, $610 million

“I’m really happy with the city, with the team, how these guys do. At the end of the day, we’re gonna look at every situation, every offer that we’ll get, and take the decision from there,” said Soto.

Early estimates point to Juan Soto getting a contract that could potentially exceed $600 million over the life of the deal. And be worth more annually than what Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani is currently earning after deferrals.

