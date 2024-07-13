Philadelphia Phillies reportedly eyeing specific position, 3 potential Phillies trade targets

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Many of the latest Philadelphia Phillies rumors in the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline have revealed several positions the club is targeting. While Philadelphia has been heavily connected to relief pitchers on the trade market, there’s another key position the front office is eyeing.

Owning the best record in baseball at the All-Star Break, the Phillies are already in a great position. The team still sits atop the MLB standings despite some key injuries. It’s also overcoming some issues with the batting order that have worsened as the season progressed.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies are expected to make a minimum of one deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As for what Philadelphia is looking for, Gelb writes that the team is prioritizing a right-handed outfielder.

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder stats (FanGraphs): .231/.285/.356, .651 OPS, 23.5% K-rate

While the Phillies lineup has been very good this season, a majority of the production comes from its infield. Entering MLB games today, Philadelphia’s outfielders rank 27th in OPS and have one of the lowest batting averages and walk rates in the majors this season.

Fortunately for the Phillies lineup, there are several options available this summer.

Identifying potential Philadelphia Phillies trade targets

While addressing the bullpen is another move the Phillies could make this summer, a right-handed hitter seems to be the priority. Unlike some other positions, shortstop, there are some compelling trade candidates who fit what Philadelphia is seeking.

