Philadelphia Phillies reportedly eyeing specific position, 3 potential Phillies trade targets

Many of the latest Philadelphia Phillies rumors in the weeks leading up to the MLB trade deadline have revealed several positions the club is targeting. While Philadelphia has been heavily connected to relief pitchers on the trade market, there’s another key position the front office is eyeing.
Owning the best record in baseball at the All-Star Break, the Phillies are already in a great position. The team still sits atop the MLB standings despite some key injuries. It’s also overcoming some issues with the batting order that have worsened as the season progressed.
According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies are expected to make a minimum of one deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline. As for what Philadelphia is looking for, Gelb writes that the team is prioritizing a right-handed outfielder.
- Philadelphia Phillies outfielder stats (FanGraphs): .231/.285/.356, .651 OPS, 23.5% K-rate
While the Phillies lineup has been very good this season, a majority of the production comes from its infield. Entering MLB games today, Philadelphia’s outfielders rank 27th in OPS and have one of the lowest batting averages and walk rates in the majors this season.
Fortunately for the Phillies lineup, there are several options available this summer.
Identifying potential Philadelphia Phillies trade targets
While addressing the bullpen is another move the Phillies could make this summer, a right-handed hitter seems to be the priority. Unlike some other positions, shortstop, there are some compelling trade candidates who fit what Philadelphia is seeking.
- Brenton Doyle, Colorado Rockies: Colorado Rockies centerfielder Brenton Doyle is the perfect Phillies trade target. Only 26 years old, the 6-foot-4 outfielder ranks in the 98th percentile for Fielding Run Value and he has the 11th-highest OPS (.813) among outfielders this season. He is also under team control through 2029. There’s a strong chance Colorado isn’t willing to move him, but this is an All-Star talent who would provide Philadelphia with everything it wants and more.
- Brent Rooker, Oakland Athletics – Ordinarily, players who are arbitration-eligible through 2027 and have consecutive seasons with a .800-plus OPS aren’t available. However, Brent Rooker turns 30 in November and he isn’t in the Athletics’ long-term plans. While he won’t help defensively, Rooker would be a significant upgrade for the Phillies lineup.
- Bryan De La Cruz, Miami Marlins: There’s more focus on Jazz Chisholm Jr, but we’re going in a different direction with our Phillies trade targets. Bryan De La Cruz is only 27 years old and despite not having much help, he’s posted a .700-plus OPS for the second consecutive season. De La Cruz would add more pop to the Phillies lineup as a right-handed hitter, possibly giving them another 30-homer bat.