Chicago Cubs ‘working on a big deal for a starting pitcher’ after blockbuster Kyle Tucker trade

The Chicago Cubs are done sitting on the bench.

The Cubs swung for a blockbuster trade on Friday, acquiring three-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros for All-Star infielder Isaac Paredes and two top prospects: infielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski.

Chicago took a gamble trading for Tucker, as he will be a free agent after the 2025 season, but the Cubs felt it was a risk worth taking.

Tucker will instantly improve a 2024 offense that ranked 20th in home runs (170), 12th in runs scored (736), and 13th in OPS (.710). With Tucker onboard, the Cubs will look to build a lineup around Michael Busch, Dansby Swanson, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Nico Hoerner.

Trading for Tucker might just be the beginning of the Cubs’ offseason.

MLB insider says Chicago Cubs working on acquiring starting pitcher

During an appearance on the Marquee Sports Network, MLB insider Bruce Levine revealed that the Cubs are looking to add a high-caliber pitcher to join their rotation alongside Shota Imanaga and Justin Steele.

“The Cubs are working on a big deal for a starting pitcher right now. That’s their concentration. If you’re a Cubs fan right now, you should be excited,” noted Levine, adding that the franchise is working on trading former National League MVP Cody Bellinger to either the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants.

Levine continued: “[Cubs president of baseball operations] Jed Hoyer promised us at the winter meetings in Dallas that it would be trade, trade and trade, free agents would come a little bit later. And, right now, he’s a man of his word.”

Levine didn’t specify which pitcher the Cubs are targeting, but former National League Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes remains available in free agency, and rumors have been swirling that the Seattle Mariners could trade All-Star starter Luis Castillo. Walker Buehler and Jack Flaherty also remain unsigned.

The Cubs haven’t made the playoffs since 2020 and are looking to end that drought in 2025.

