8 winners/losers after Chicago Cubs pull off blockbuster Kyle Tucker trade with Houston Astros, including Philadelphia Phillies and New York Yankees

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs pulled off a massive deal on Friday, acquiring three-time All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker from the Houston Astros for infielder Isaac Paredes and two top prospects: infielder Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski. Here are the biggest winners and losers of this blockbuster trade.

Winner: Chicago Cubs

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Cubs acquired one of the best left-handed bats in the game today in Kyle Tucker. The Cubs, who in 2024 ranked 20th in home runs (170), 12th in runs scored (736), and 13th in OPS (.710), will see Tucker make an instant impact as they look to build a lineup around Michael Busch, Dansby Swanson, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Nico Hoerner. Related: Top MLB insider links Chicago Cubs to chase for 2-time All-Star pitcher from champion Los Angeles Dodgers

Loser: Houston Astros

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Despite getting an All-Star infielder in Isaac Paredes and two highly touted prospects in 2024 first-round pick Cam Smith and pitcher Hayden Wesneski, the Astros lost one of the best hitters in the game. The three-time All-Star and 2022 World Series champion is set to become a free agent after the season, and Houston presumably believes they won’t be able to sign Tucker, who could command a $300-400 million contract. Related: Will Houston Astros trade multiple All-Stars this offseason to lower payroll?

Winner: Kyle Tucker

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Kyle Tucker is likely to get very familiar with Sheffield Avenue on the north side of Chicago. With right field at Wrigley Field only 353 feet from home plate, Tucker could easily become a 40-home-run player at the Friendly Confines. Related: Major hurdle emerges in New York Yankees pursuit of Kyle Tucker trade that could be deal killer

Loser: Seiya Suzuki

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Seiya Suzuki may be pushed out of Chicago. Even with the Cubs looking to trade Cody Bellinger, the addition of Tucker leaves the team with a plethora of outfielders. Suzuki, who is still owed $34 million in the last two years of his deal, could now be the odd man out. Related: MLB insider reports Chicago Cubs surprisingly ‘determined’ to trade these star outfielders

Winner: Isaac Paredes

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Isaac Paredes should thrive at Minute Maid Park. As one of the most pull-heavy hitters in the game today, he will get to know the Crawford Boxes in left field very well. Having hit a career-high 31 home runs during his five-year career, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him become a 40-home-run player in Houston. Related: Insider reveals Houston Astros’ biggest hurdle to trading for star talent

Loser: Philadelphia Phillies

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker would have been a perfect fit in the Phillies’ lineup, as Philadelphia was looking for a power-hitting corner outfielder with plate discipline. The Phillies, seeking to shake up a lineup that scores runs inconsistently and chases too much, will now have to search elsewhere. Related: Philadelphia Phillies linked to two-time World Series-winning All-Star

Winner: Alex Bregman

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

With Tucker’s departure, it appears more likely that Alex Bregman will return to Houston. The homegrown star prefers to stay with the Astros, and the team wants to bring him back. Don’t be surprised if the Astros move quickly to sign Bregman. Related: Alex Bregman sweepstakes: 5 potential teams to sign All-Star third baseman, including New York Yankees

Loser: New York Yankees

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports