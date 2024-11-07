Will Houston Astros trade multiple All-Stars this offseason to lower payroll?

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros could be front-and-center on the trade front this offseason.

The Athletic’s Chandler Rome reports the Astros could potentially ship out multiple All-Stars to lower payroll and try to retain free agent Alex Bregman. According to FanGraphs, the Astros’ estimated 2025 payroll is $217 million.

The player most likely to be traded? Astros reliever Ryan Pressly.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pressly, a two-time All-Star, has been one of the best high-leverage arms in the game since the Astros acquired him from the Minnesota Twins in 2018.

Pressly has 111 saves in seven seasons with the Astros, with a 2.81 ERA, 151 ERA+, and 411 strikeouts across 333 innings. He’s also been a part of two World Series championship teams.

The big reason why the Astros could potentially move Pressly is because of his $14 million salary in 2025. Houston is reportedly looking to get further away from the luxury tax threshold.

“If we can use a major-league piece to get two pieces that will help us solve problems, I would welcome that if that deal shows up,” Astros general manager Dana Brown said about moving players from his Major League roster, via The Athletic’s Rome. “But I don’t want to trade major-league pieces and weaken the team. It has to make sense for the team and it has to feel like we’re getting better.”

According to Rome, the reliever gave up 9.2 hits per nine innings, which is his highest in a non-COVID season since 2016. His strikeout rate also dropped four percentage points to 26.9%. Pressly was also bumped from the closer’s role after the Astros signed Josh Hader.

There is a catch, though, to the Astros trying to trade Pressly. His contract includes a full no-trade clause, so he would have to be amenable to any deal.

Related: Insider reveals Houston Astros’ biggest hurdle to trading for star talent

What other All-Stars could the Houston Astros potentially trade?

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Outside of Pressly, The Athletic’s Rome reported two other names who could be on the move: outfielder Kyle Tucker and starter Framber Valdez.

Both players are in their final year of arbitration eligibility and projected to command $15 million each for 2025.

According to Rome, Houston’s general manager doesn’t seem inclined to extend either Tucker or Valdez.

“I don’t think we’re going to be in the business of giving multiple seven-year deals or multiple eight-year deals, but if there’s an opportunity to sign a guy that we feel is going to be good for six or seven years, I think (owner Jim Crane) would do it,” Brown said, via The Athletic.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Tucker, a three-time All-Star, has been a linchpin in the Astros’ lineup since 2020. Valdez is a two-time All-Star with two top-ten Cy Young finishes.

If any are traded, the Astros could upgrade a farm system that’s ranked last by MLB.com.

Related: Houston Astros star calls out front office, ownership before critical offseason