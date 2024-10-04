Houston Astros star calls out front office, ownership before critical offseason

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros are out of the MLB playoffs before the American League Championship Series for the first time since 2016, ending an incredible run for one of MLB’s dynasties. With the season over, the Astros front office and ownership are already facing pressure from inside the clubhouse.

Houston has made efforts to reduce payroll in recent years while still keeping its focus on competing for another World Series title. However, this season’s postseason disappointment at home is immediately followed by an offseason with major Astros free agents hitting the open market.

Alex Bregman stats 2024 (ESPN): .260/.315/.453, .768 OPS, 4.1 WAR, 26 home runs, 75 RBI

Those circumstances are precisely what prompted Astros’ All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve, who is typically more reserved, to call upon the organization to do what this team needs by re-signing Alex Bregman with a contract he’s earned.

“He gave a lot to this organization. Now it’s time for us, as a team, as an organization, to pay him back and make him stay here…We’re not going to be the same organization without him. In my mind, there’s not a chance this is the last one.” Jose Altuve on the Houston Astros needing to re-sign Alex Bregman (H/T ESPN)

Houston did already extend Altuve’s contract, agreeing before the regular season on a $125 million contract extension that goes through the 2029 MLB season. Now that he is one of the highest paid MLB players, Altuve is hopeful the organization does the same for his long-time friend and teammate.

Houston Astros free agents 2025: Justin Verlander, Alex Bregman, Yusei Kiuchi, Kendall Graveman, Jason Heyward, Ryan Pressly (vesting option), Caleb Ferguson, Ben Gamel, Hector Neris

Bregman is coming off a season with a career-low in OPS (.768) and the second-worst OBP (.313) of his career. However, the 30-year-old looked much better down the stretch, posting a .281/.326/.557 slash line with a .883 OPS and 146 wRC+ in the final two months of the regular season.

Whether or not Houston’s front office gets the green light from ownership to get into a bidding war for Bregman remains to be seen. Losing the All-Star third baseman would be a massive blow both for the Astros lineup and the team’s defense at the hot corner. Losing Bregman would also cause frustration among the fan base and within the clubhouse, making this one of the bigger offseason storylines this offseason.