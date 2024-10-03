Alex Bregman sweepstakes: 5 potential teams to sign All-Star third baseman, including New York Yankees

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Did Alex Bregman play his last game with the Houston Astros? The AL West champions were surprisingly swept out of the Wild Card by the upstart Detroit Tigers. And now, bidding for Bregman’s services will soon begin. The two-time All-Star has spent his entire career with the Astros up to this point, winning two World Series in his nine seasons. We take a look at five teams who will look to sign Bregman in the offseason.

Houston Astros

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Houston Astros want to keep their home-grown All-Star. Astros general manager Dana Brown told ESPN.com he thinks "it'll work out" that Bregman will stay in Houston. The Astros hope so because it's slim pickings on the third baseman market this upcoming offseason. If Houston wants Bregman to remain with the franchise for the rest of his career, they're going to have to shell out more than the six-year, $151 million contract Matt Chapman recently received from the San Francisco Giants.

Seattle Mariners

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Seattle Mariners need some major help offensively. The Mariners' offense finished next to last in baseball in average, 22nd in OPS, and 21st in runs scored. Putting Alex Bregman's bat in that lineup with Julio Rodriguez, Randy Arozarena, and Cal Raleigh would be a massive upgrade. The Mariners have a lights-out pitching staff that could carry them in October; they just need an offense that can put up some runs. After collapsing this season, the Mariners might just make a splash in free agency.

Kansas City Royals

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

A Kansas City Royals lineup featuring Alex Bregman, Bobby Witt Jr., Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez would be quite formidable. The Royals finished 13th in runs scored in baseball — around the middle of the pack — so signing Bregman and his 191 career home runs could help put Kansas City's offense in the top ten in baseball. Also, with the Royals making a surprise playoff run, the front office should want to keep this momentum going into 2025. Signing Bregman would be a big step forward.

Chicago Cubs

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The Chicago Cubs need another bat in their lineup, especially if Cody Bellinger opts out of his contract and leaves. Alex Bregman could be that bat and form an All-Star caliber left side of the infield with shortstop Dansby Swanson. The Cubs didn't have much pop during 2024, finishing 20th in baseball with 170 home runs. Playing at "The Friendly Confines," Bregman could put up 30 homers a season for a franchise seeking a postseason return.

New York Yankees

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images