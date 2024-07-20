Seattle Mariners could emerge as perfect trade destination for former MVP

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into MLB games today, the Seattle Mariners are in first place of the AL West. But how do they stay there? Making upgrades ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline is one way to stave off the Houston Astros, who are just one game behind Seattle.

The Mariners have been active in trade discussions this summer, which is good because, despite their strong start, they could use a lot of help. Although they’re in first place of their division, the Mariners have scored the fewest runs among their AL West foes. Naturally, this means Seattle needs to focus on improving their batting lineup, but that’s nothing new.

However, help could be on the way, in the form of a trade for a former MVP winner.

Cody Bellinger could become a Seattle Mariners trade target

If the Seattle Mariners are serious about making upgrades to their offense, they may have to be prepared to take on a decent-sized salary. One potential solution could involve trading for Chicago Cubs outfielder/first baseman Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger’s contract calls for a $27.5 million salary this season. Then, Bellinger has a decision to make, on whether he wants to exercise his player option for another $27.5 million next season. If he slumps, he may opt-in, but if he thrives, Bellinger could re-enter the open market in search of an even bigger payday.

Either way, the 2019 NL MVP has once again emerged as a possible trade candidate thanks to the Chicago Cubs falling to last place in the NL Central. If available, one MLB insider says he could see the Mariners emerging as a viable trade destination for the 29-year-old.

“If the Chicago Cubs fall much farther back, they could decide to trade Cody Bellinger — assuming there is a market for him as he has two player option years left at $30 million per year and is on the IL with a broken finger. The Seattle Mariners and New York Yankees could both be interested in Bellinger for different reasons: Seattle can’t hit and New York is banged up.” – ESPN’s Jesse Rogers linking Seattle Mariners to Cody Bellinger trade

