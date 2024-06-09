Seattle Mariners expected to make their ‘boldest’ trade deadline move ever

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing in third place of the AL West, the Seattle Mariners are off to a much stronger start this season, sitting in first place with a five-game lead over the Texas Rangers after MLB games today. While the Mariners are in first place today, there’s still still 95 more games to be played.

Yet, we could still see more roster changes coming to Seattle before MLB’s trade deadline passes on July 30. In fact, the Mariners might be eyeing a significant trade before the summer ends.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale‘s sources, the Mariners might be one of the biggest components during their upcoming trade negotiations before the deadline passes.

“This is the year, rival executives say, that the Seattle Mariners make their boldest move at the trade deadline and acquire offensive help knowing they have a legitimate chance for the World Series with their star-studded starting rotation.” MLB insider Bob Nightengale on Seattle Mariners trade rumors

The Mariners making a blockbuster trade deadline move wouldn’t be a change from season’s past. We’ve seen Seattle add star talents such as Luis Castillo in 2022, but if execs believe the Mariners have an even bigger move up their sleeves? This summer could be fun.

Nightengale mentions New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso as “the perfect fit” in Seattle. Alonso is in the final year of his Mets contract and will be eligible for free agency this winter, where he’s expected to draw offers for as much as $200 million. If the Mariners can get him now and show him how exciting it can be to play baseball in Seattle at T-Mobile Park, it could boost their chances when it’s time to negotiate a long-term contract.

But chances are Alonso is far from the only player Seattle is monitoring ahead of the trade deadline, yet as Nightengale notes, he’d be a great fit for the Mariners.

