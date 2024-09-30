4 reasons why the Houston Astros won’t win the World Series

The Houston Astros making the playoffs on a yearly basis is as synonymous as death and taxes at this point. This is the eighth consecutive season the Astros are playing in October. From 2017 to 2023, the Astros have won two World Series and made it to the ALCS seven straight years.

However, it was a grind for the Astros this season thanks to mounting injuries. With the Astros taking on the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the Wild Card on Tuesday, we take a look at the four reasons why Houston fans won’t be celebrating a World Series championship this year.