4 reasons why the Houston Astros won’t win the World Series

The Houston Astros making the playoffs on a yearly basis is as synonymous as death and taxes at this point. This is the eighth consecutive season the Astros are playing in October. From 2017 to 2023, the Astros have won two World Series and made it to the ALCS seven straight years.
However, it was a grind for the Astros this season thanks to mounting injuries. With the Astros taking on the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the Wild Card on Tuesday, we take a look at the four reasons why Houston fans won’t be celebrating a World Series championship this year.
Will Yordan Alvarez’s injury have a big impact at plate?
The Houston Astros had one of the best offenses in the American League, thanks to slugger Yordan Alvarez. The three-time All-Star finished the regular season with 35 home runs, 86 RBI, a .959 OPS, and 172 OPS+. However, during a Sept. 22 game against the Los Angeles Angels, Alvarez sprained his right knee sliding into second base. He missed the last few days of the regular season. It’s appearing likely Alvarez will play in the Wild Card series against the Detroit Tigers, but how much will his injury affect his power? If the Astros are looking for a third World Series in eight years, they need Alvarez to be his power-hitting self.
Do the Astros have a starting rotation to carry them?
No Cristian Javier? No Luis Garcia? No Lance McCullers Jr.? No Jose Urquidy? No problem? The Astros will be counting on Framber Valdez to carry the load this October. Ronel Blanco, in his first full year as an Astros starter, has pitched well. Rookie Hunter Brown turned it around in the second half of the season, to the tune of a 2.71 ERA in his last 15 starts. Yusei Kikuchi turned out to be a huge get from the Toronto Blue Jays. But, how will Blanco, Brown, and Kikuchi fare in a playoff atmosphere? Also, what will the Astros do with future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander. Verlander had a nightmarish 2024 due, in part, to a neck injury. He only made 17 starts and finished the season with a 5.48 ERA — including a whopping 10.90 ERA in September.
How will first-year manager Joe Espada navigate the playoffs?
Joe Espada has navigated his first season managing relatively well and should be an AL Manager of the Year candidate helping lead the Houston Astros to another AL West title. But, how will he fare in the playoffs? The postseason is a much different beast with every move under a microscope. If he leaves the starter in too long, goes to the wrong reliever, or doesn’t pinch-hit in a crucial situation, Espada will be feeling the heat.
Will Josh Hader be dominant?
It wasn’t the first season Josh Hader or the Houston Astros wanted after he signed a five-year, $95 million contract that made him the highest-paid relief pitcher in MLB history. Hader has had a roller-coaster season — a 7.45 ERA in April, then 5.23 ERA in July, and 6.75 ERA to close out September. But, he also had monthly ERAs of 1.35 and 0.68. Hader also gave up the most earned runs of his career (30) and second-most home runs (12). The Astros will need a dominant Hader if they want to bring a championship back to Houston.
