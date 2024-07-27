Insider reveals Houston Astros’ biggest hurdle to trading for star talent

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros’ one-game lead over the Seattle Mariners for the AL West division crown just got a lot more complicated. Seattle has made two sizable trades over the past 24 hours, adding All-Star Randy Arozarena and reliever Yimi Garcia. But the Astros are still plotting their moves.

Time is running out ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. But now we may have learned why the ‘Stros have yet to strike.

Houston Astros’ weak farm system may be blocking trades

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Houston Astros have shifted their focus to acquiring the top rental pitching options on the market. The names Heyman mentioned are Toronto’s Yusei Kikuchi and Detroit’s Jack Flaherty. Both of them are set for free agency once their season ends.

Astros are targeting top rentals like Kikuchi and Flaherty. Prospect requests are likely going to be an issue in cases of stars with team control — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 27, 2024

While there may be bigger names available, the Astros may not have the trade assets to pull off a significant trade due to a weak farm system. Recently, Bleacher Report’s Joel Reuter ranked all 30 farm systems following the 2024 MLB Draft, and the Astros came in 26th place.

So it only makes sense that Houston wouldn’t want to strip their cupboards bare in the hopes of emerging as one of the best teams in the AL by the time the playoffs arrive. Either way, despite their weaker group of prospects, it isn’t preventing Houston from trying to find an upgrade or two ahead of the MLB trade deadline. But as Heyman noted, they might not be able to aim as high as they’d like.

