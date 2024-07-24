Houston Astros pursuing trade for All-Star infielder

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

After reaching the ALCS last season, we haven’t quite seen the same elite form from the Houston Astros in 2024. Sure, the ‘Stros are on track to win the division for the fourth time in a row, but their margin for error is extremely slim, with both the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers within striking distance.

One area that’s become a problem has been first base, where Jose Abreu has already been let go after beginning the year with an OPS of .361. Abreu’s struggles have led to Jon Singleton getting a long look, but he’s also struggling to the tune of a .664 OPS.

Yet, the Astros are trying to find an upgrade at first base ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline.

Isaac Paredes viewed as ‘perfect fit’ for Minute Maid Park

According to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, the Houston Astros are trying to add more pitching to the roster. But they’re also going after hitters too, and Isaac Paredes of the Tampa Bay Rays may be an ideal fit.

“Though pitching remains their foremost priority, the Astros are exploring a variety of offensive additions. According to multiple people familiar with their thinking, the team is interested in Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Isaac Paredes, a pull-happy power threat who would profile perfectly with the Crawford Boxes at Minute Maid Park.” – Chandler Rome on Houston Astros

While Paredes primarily plays third base, he’s also played 67 MLB games at first base since 2020. If traded, the belief is that the Astros would play Paredes at first base and possibly move him back to third base full-time when necessary.

