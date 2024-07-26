Houston Astros pursuing deal for top pitcher on MLB trade block

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Like most other teams this time of year, the Houston Astros are busy working the phones ahead of MLB’s July 30 trade deadline. Unlike many others who have fallen off track, the ‘Stros are looking to buy pieces that can upgrade their roster. One particular area of need includes addressing the pitching staff.

While the Astros haven’t struck a deal yet, the good news is Houston’s GM Dana Brown is actively involved in trade discussions involving multiple starting pitchers. This includes one of the top arms on the trade market.

Houston Astros weighing trades for multiple starting pitchers

With limited time before the trade deadline passes, the Houston Astros will have to operate quickly. However, they’ve already begun their work.

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Astros have been discussing a trade with the Detroit Tigers for right-handed starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, who’s in the midst of one of his best seasons as a pro.

Jack Flaherty stats (2024): 7-5, 2.95 ERA, 106.2 IP, 133 K, 0.956 WHIP

Flaherty, 28, will be a free agent at the end of the year, so he’s practically a sure bet to be dealt by Detroit. The only question is whether another team will beat Houston to the punch. If so, they have another contingency plan.

Morosi adds that Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde, another righty, is one other pitcher the Astros are considering a trade for in the next few days. Fedde’s enjoying the best season of his career, and is under contract for one extra season before becoming a free agent in 2026.

Erick Fedde stats (2024): 7-3, 2.98 ERA, 117.2 IP, 104 K, 1.113 WHIP

Like Flaherty, Fedde is a strong bet to be traded. Possibly even more so due to the White Sox being nowhere close to contending this season. As a 31-year-old, the White Sox would be wise to capitalize on trade value now before risking a down season next year ahead of free agency, and Houston may present the perfect opportunity to maximize assets.

