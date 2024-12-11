Major hurdle emerges in New York Yankees pursuit of Kyle Tucker trade that could be deal killer

A new report delivers an update on the New York Yankees’ pursuit of All-Star Kyle Tucker and it reveals a hurdle that may sink plans for a potential trade.

This has been an eventful week for the Yankees. On Sunday, the worst-case scenario came to pass and after weeks of trying to convince Juan Soto to return to the Bronx, the superstar outfielder instead chose to take his talents cross-town to rivals the New York Mets.

Related: MLB rumors name All-Star bat New York Yankees eyeing trade for after not landing Juan Soto

For weeks it had been speculated that if the Yanks did lose Soto, they had a big Plan B to strengthen the roster with all the money they planned to use on the All-Star. They began that spending on Tuesday. When they inked Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried to a massive $218 million deal to improve the starting rotation.

On the same day, a new report revealed that the Houston Astros are shockingly open to trading gifted outfielder Kyle Tucker. And that New York was one of the teams in hot pursuit. However, an update on negotiations may indicate talks won’t go very far.

Kyle Tucker stats (2024): .289 AVG, .408 OBP, .585 SLG, .993 OPS, 23 HR, 49 RBI, 56 R

Houston Astros want Luis Gil in potential Kyle Tucker trade

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman took a look at the New York Yankees’ pursuit of Kyle Tucker. He revealed that if the team wanted to replace Juan Soto with the young star, they would have to part with a young star of their own. AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil.

“Houston is said to be very interested in AL Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. It is possible that Gil and Ben Rice could front a package that at least gets the Yankees to the table,” Sherman wrote.

Luis Gil stats (2024): 15-7 record, 3.50 ERA, 1.193 WHIP, 171 strikeouts, 151.2 innings pitched

It is understandable why Houston would want the 26-year-old who had a breakout season in 2024. Especially since he could continue to grow as a pitcher. And will likely make just under $1 million in the final season of his rookie contract.

However, would the Yankees actually part with the only young high-upside pitcher on their staff? Considering the history of New York general manager Brian Cashman it seems unlikely he would give up a premium young pitcher for a good but not great player on the trade block.

Related: New York Yankees insider reveals bizarre added reason why Juan Soto defected to New York Mets that involves incompetent guard