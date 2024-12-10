New York Yankees reportedly sign Max Fried to record-breaking $218 million contract

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees have made their first big free-agency splash after losing out on Juan Soto.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Yankees have agreed to an 8-year, $218 million deal with left-handed pitching ace Max Fried.

BREAKING: Left-hander Max Fried and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a eight-year, $218 million contract, pending physical, sources tell ESPN. It is the largest guarantee in baseball history for a left-handed pitcher. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 10, 2024

Passan reports it’s the largest guarantee in MLB history for a southpaw. It’s also the fourth-largest contract for a pitcher ever.

The Yankees now have one of the best 1-2 pitching duos in baseball with the 30-year-old Fried and Gerrit Cole, to go along with Carlos Rodon, and American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. Their fifth spot, as of now, will be filled either by Clarke Schmidt, Nestor Cortes, or Marcus Stroman.

Fried was also being courted by American League East rivals Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays.

What do the New York Yankees get in Max Fried?

Fried was a two-time All-Star in eight seasons with the Atlanta Braves. He was a three-time Gold Glove winner and finished in the top five of the National League Cy Young voting twice.

Fried made 151 starts during his time in Atlanta, and had a 3.07 ERA, with 863 strikeouts in 884⅓ innings, and a 140 ERA+. He also won a World Series with the Braves in 2021.

Fried can get his four-seam fastball up in the 95 to 96 mph range. He also incorporates a hard sinker, slider, changeup, and curveball. He strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings, while walking just 2.5.

However, Fried has been affected by the injury bug recently. He was on the injured list three times in 2023 with hamstring, forearm strain, and blister issues that limited him to 14 starts. He also landed on the IL in May 2023 with left forearm neuritis and missed 15 days.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel initially projected that Fried would receive a 6-year, $175 million contract, but the Yankees topped that.

The Yankees will now turn their focus toward their lineup to add another bat.

