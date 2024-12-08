New York Yankees linked to nasty two-team bidding war for top free agent pitcher after Juan Soto sweepstakes end

A top MLB insider claims that once the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox end their bidding war for superstar free agent Juan Soto, they are expected to move on to a fight for one of the best pitchers on the open market.

The Yankees’ current focus is completely on bringing Juan Soto back to the Bronx in 2025 and beyond. And it is an understandable strategy. The 26-year-old is the top player on the open market this offseason. And he ended up being a monumental part of their march to the 2024 World Series this season.

The Soto sweepstakes have taken some time to conclude because several wealthy clubs are also making a strong effort to lure the four-time All-Star to their city. Along with the Yankees, rivals the New York Mets, Boston Red Sox, and Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly made contract offers worth at least $700 million to Soto.

In the end, only one franchise will land him. That means the losing teams will pivot to using that money on other star players. As well as filling needs on the roster for next season. And on Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale claimed the Yankees and Red Sox are headed to another bidding war for Atlanta Braves great Max Fried.

Max Fried stats (2024): 11-10 record, 3.25 ERA, 1.164 WHIP, 166 strikeouts, 174.1 innings pitched

New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox expected to engage in fight for Max Fried

“The only drama is whether Fried goes ahead and signs before [Corbin] Burnes, or lets Burnes set the bar,” Nightengale wrote. “Fried priced himself out of Atlanta. But is expected to sign with the Yankees or Red Sox. If Soto goes to the Mets, Fried could find himself in a nice bidding war between the Red Sox and Yankees.”

The New York Yankees reportedly want an impact lefty for the rotation. And Fried is the best in this year’s market. However, the Boston Red Sox badly need an ace-level pitcher. And he is pretty close without having to hand out an obscene amount of money.

Max Fried contract (Projection): Six years, $180 million

If both clubs fail in their pursuit of Soto, things could get very nasty as they battle for Fried. A player both teams really need. Furthermore, the Soto fallout will have a huge effect on the money Fried is offered by the two teams.

