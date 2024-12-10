MLB rumors name All-Star bat New York Yankees eyeing trade for after not landing Juan Soto

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As the New York Yankees continued increasing their offer to outfielder Juan Soto, MLB rumors began to emerge regarding the club’s fallback plans. The All-Star outfielder has now joined the New York Mets, prompting the Yankees to start pursuing their secondary options.

New York has a variety of needs it must address this winter. Starting pitching and first base are among the primary positions being targeted right now. However, Soto’s departure from the Yankees lineup also now creates a void in the outfield that needs to be filled.

Related: Predicting landing spots for 10 best MLB free agents, including New York Yankees move

Nolan Arenado stats (ESPN): .272/.325/.394, .719 OPS, 16 home runs, 71 RBI in 578 at-bats

MLB free agency offers some solutions, including Anthony Santander and Teoscar Hernandez. New York has also been linked to a potential trade for Chicago Cubs All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger, but that comes with its own complications. Now, a new trade target has emerged after the St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations announced the team intends to try and trade Nolan Arenado.

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Yankees are among the teams that have expressed interest in trading for Arenado. Potentially complicating matters, however, is his full no-trade clause.

“At least one team involved in the Soto bidding—the New York Yankees—has expressed interest in Arenado, according to a league source, though it is unclear at this time if the Yankees are one of Arenado’s approved teams.” Katie Woo of the Athletic on the New York Yankees interest in a Nolan Arenado trade

Related: 5 offseason moves New York Yankees should make after passing on Juan Soto

Arenado, who turns 34 years old in April, failed to reach 20-plus home runs in a full season for the first time since 2014. He also finished with a sub-.720 OPS for the first time since his rookie season in 2013. However, he performed much better late in the year.

Nolan Arenado contract (Spotrac): $21 million salary in 2025, $16 million salary in 2026, $15 million salary in 2027, $2 million annual salary deferred from 2028-2031

After slashing just .256/.310/.367 with a .677 OPS in his first 80 games played, the All-Star third baseman turned things around after July 4. In Arenado’s final 72 games, he posted a .289/.342/.425 line with a .767 OPS and 9 home runs in 272 at-bats.

Related: Highest paid MLB players, highest MLB payrolls 2025

A 10-time Gold Glove Award winner, most recently in 2022, Arenado’s defense has taken a step back in recent years. Baseball Savant still credited him with an 86th percentile Fielding Run Value and a 95th percentile Range (10 Outs Above Average), but his arm strength and overall fielding ability have declined with age.

MLB rumors surfaced earlier this winter that Arenado would be willing to move to first base, a position the Yankees are looking to fill after parting ways with Anthony Rizzo. Arenado could be the solution and the descending cost of his contract makes him an even more attractive option for New York.

Also Read: College Football Playoff predictions