5 moves New York Yankees can make in place of the Juan Soto contract

The New York Yankees' final Juan Soto contract offer was reportedly $760 million over 16 years, which would've been the largest contract in MLB history and was way past the team's comfort zone to re-sign Soto. With the All-Star outfielder joining the New York Mets, it's time to highlight Yankees offseason moves that can be made to improve this roster all for around the same cost as re-signing Soto, leaving room for one other big splash.

Christian Walker delivers more cost-effective 1B solution than Pete Alonso

The New York Yankees rightfully want to upgrade from Anthony Rizzo. In 2023, per FanGraphs, the Yankees' first basemen finished 30th in OPS (.594) and wRC+. Naturally, many think that Mets' All-Star Pete Alonso is the best plug-and-play option for the Yankees lineup. He simply isn't. For one thing, Alonso is seeking a $200 million contract this offseason and at the very least is likely to get a multi-year deal worth $25-plus million per season. Now compare Alonso's stats over the last two seasons – .229/.324/.480, .804 OPS and 121 wRC+ – to what Christian Walker did over that same span, .254/.334/.484, .818 OPS and 119 wRC+. The offensive production is nearly identical. What separates them on the field is that Walker has finished with 25 Outs Above Average defensively at first base in two years, earning multiple Gold Glove Awards. In that same stretch, Alonso has a -9 Outs Above Average. Best of all for New York, signing Walker will be much cheaper. Christian Walker contract projection: 3 years, $55.5 million ($18.5 million AAV)

New York Yankees added left-handed pop to OF with Joc Pederson

The Yankees lineup would certainly be better with Juan Soto in it, but investing $51 million per season in a hitter just isn't worth it. There isn't a single bat who can replicate Soto's stats on the open market, but what New York can do is spread that money around across the roster to make a much more well-rounded lineup. Last season, Joc Pederson hit 23 home runs in 449 plate appearances to pair with a .393 OBP, .908 OPS and 151 wRC+. The advanced MLB stats from Baseball Savant – 93rd percentile avg. Exit Velocity, 90th percentile expected Slugging and 87th percentile Barrel rate – also back up his numbers. Pederson, age 32, has also posted a walk rate of 12 percent or higher in consecutive seasons. At Yankee Stadium with this support around him, Pederson could hit 25-plus home runs with a .850-plus OPS and post a high OBP. All of that at a much cheaper cost than someone like Teoscar Hernandez. Joc Pederson contract projection: 2 years, $27 million ($13.5 million AAV). 2026 player option

New York swings trade with Tampa Bay Rays for Brandon Lowe

The New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays are pretty familiar with making trades. Considering Gleyber Torres could be bolting in free agency, New York will need to find his replacement. Unfortunately, the likes of Jose Iglesias, Josh Rojas, Thairo Estrada and Tim Anderson don't get the job done. So, the option becomes re-signing Torres for $17-plus million annually or swinging a trade. Brandon Lowe contract: $10.5 million salary in 2025, $11.5 million club option for 2026 with $500,000 buyout Brandon Lowe only carries a $10.5 million salary in 2025, which is even cheaper than what the Yankees paid Torres ($14.2 million) last season. Torres finished in the 15th percentile for Fielding Run Value at second base (-4 OAA), whereas Lowe finished in the 46th percentile (0 OAA). At the plate, Lowe posted a 123 wRC+ and .783 OPS whereas Torres had a 104 wRC+ and .709 OPS. New York saves money and arguably gets an all-around upgrade. Plus, Lowe can play the corner outfield or first base in a pinch.

Yankees bullpen strengthened with Kirby Yates

The beauty of not overspending on a single player is you get to divide all that money up to address multiple needs. Missing out on Juan Soto sets up for the Yankees bullpen, lineup and rotation to all be addressed. Kirby Yates, age 37, is one of the best relievers in MLB free agency. Thanks to his age, New York doesn't have to make a long-term financial commitment. Kirby Yates contract projection: 1 year, $8.5 million Instead, they can just make a strong one-year offer to a righty who sports a 2.21 ERA, 12.17 K/9 with a 33.6 percent strikeout rate across 122 innings pitched over the last two seasons. Nearing retirement, Yates would also get the opportunity to compete for a World Series ring with the Yankees.

