New York Yankees insider reveals bizarre added reason why Juan Soto defected to New York Mets that involves incompetent guard

A weird new report provided by a top MLB insider seems to add another reason why Juan Soto left the New York Yankees for rivals the New York Mets.

On Sunday night, the news the baseball world had been waiting for was finally revealed. After months of rumors and speculation, Juan Soto finally decided where he wanted to play for, possibly, for the next decade-plus. And in the end, the Mets and filthy rich owner Steve Cohen were the winners of the Soto sweepstakes.

While the Mets were always considered a serious contender in the chase, for any star player to pick them over the legendary Yankees is still a startling event. Without a doubt, the money the team from Queens offered played a massive role in the four-time All-Star’s decision.

New York and Soto agreed to a 15-year pact for $765 million. It is the largest contract in sports history. However, the Yankees also reportedly made an offer for $760 million. It has led to a lot of speculation about why the 26-year-old chose the less prestigious NY baseball team beyond just a bit more money.

Well, on Sunday night MLB insider Jon Heyman revealed an interesting story that may have helped turn Soto off to the New York Yankees experience.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Did an incompetent security guard help push Juan Soto to the New York Mets?

In a report following the news, Heyman claimed during an appearance on MLB Network that there were rumors early in the year about a security guard who had booted Soto’s mother or father from an area of the stadium during a game. It reportedly created some negative feelings for him toward the organization.

Making matters worse, the same guard later did the same to Soto’s driver and chef. And they allegedly were forced to wait out in the rain while the situation was handled. Heyman revealed he asked Soto about the rumors following this year’s World Series. And the superstar confirmed they did happen and he was peeved by the incidents.

Juan Soto contract: 15 years, $765 million

Obviously, Juan Soto chose the Mets over the Yankees for money. The ability to stay in New York and be on a competitive team. But Heyman said the outfielder is a “family guy” and disrespectful events like that certainly had an effect on him. Maybe it was a small thing that made his final decision on Sunday a little easier to make.

