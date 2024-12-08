Disappointing New York Mets rumor suggests Pete Alonso a lock to be playing elsewhere in 2025

A new report from a top MLB insider suggests the New York Mets have little interest in bringing first baseman Pete Alonso back for 2025 and beyond.

For a lot of younger Mets fans, Pete Alonso is one of their favorite New York players of all time. The 30-year-old made a massive splash in his rookie season when he slugged a stunning 53 home runs in 2019. He earned All-Star honors that year and has done so three more times since, including in 2024.

However, despite it seeming like a no-brainer to make sure the homegrown star is locked into a new long-term deal, he and the organization have struggled to make up any ground on a potential contract. New team president David Stearns is big into stats and trends, and there is evidence that investing big in a slugging first baseman after age 30 is a risk.

Nevertheless, after the fan-favorite played well in the team’s magical playoff run. It looked a bit more likely that he would return in 2025 and beyond. But on Sunday, USA Today MLB insider Bob Nightengale made it seem like Alonso’s days in New York are done.

Pete Alonso stats (2024): .240 AVG, .329 OBP, .459 SLG, .788 OBP, 34 HR, 88 RBI, 91 R

New York Mets and Pete Alonso have not talked about a contract this offseason

“Alonso says he loves the Mets and the New York Mets say they love Alonso. But something seems off,” Nightengale wrote. “The Mets tried to sign him to an extension – seven years and $158 million, according to the New York Post – but it was flatly rejected.

“There’s no sign that the two sides have since talked. Leaving everyone to wonder whether David Stearns, Mets president of baseball operations, even wants Alonso. He could easily turn to Christian Walker, the three-time Gold Glove first baseman, who should come at less than half the cost of Alonso.”

Pete Alonso contract (Projection): Seven years, $220 million

Obviously, the Mets are focused on their pursuit of superstar free agent Juan Soto. However, the fact that they likely haven’t talked at all about a new deal, even after the playoffs, is disappointing news for Alonso fans.

The power-hitter will get a lot of interest in the open market. And if the Mets have a limit they are willing to spend, they are sure to be outbid.

