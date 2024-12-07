New York Mets sign former Yankees All-Star to multi-year deal, but it’s not Juan Soto

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have landed an All-Star from the New York Yankees, but it’s not the one fans were hoping for.

New York Post’s Joel Sherman reports the Mets have signed former Yankees reliever Clay Holmes to a three-year, $38 million deal, pending a physical.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Mets plan to convert Holmes into a starter. The contract includes an opt-out after the second year.

If the transition to starting doesn’t work out, the Mets have a fallback plan to use Holmes as a setup man for closer Edwin Díaz.

Despite earning All-Star honors in 2024, Holmes experienced a roller-coaster season in his final year in the Bronx. Yankees manager Aaron Boone demoted him from the closer role after a series of late-season blown saves, though Holmes rebounded to become a reliable high-leverage reliever afterward.

Holmes has previous starting experience, albeit limited. As a rookie with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2018, he started four games, going 1-3 with a 6.84 ERA. The Pirates converted him to a reliever in 2019, and he hasn’t started since.

After joining the Yankees in an in-season trade in 2021, Holmes emerged as one of their most reliable bullpen arms, saving 74 games over three-and-a-half seasons. In 220 games with New York, he posted a 2.69 ERA with 238 strikeouts in 217⅔ innings and a 155 ERA+.

What does Clay Holmes bring to a New York Mets rotation?

The Mets’ unconventional decision to convert Holmes to a starter comes after losing three starters to free agency. Currently, their rotation includes Holmes, Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and recent signee Frankie Montas.

Teams were interested in Holmes as a starter due to his diverse pitching arsenal, which features a four-seam fastball, sweeper, heavy sinker, and slider. He has also demonstrated durability, appearing in more than 60 games for four consecutive seasons.

The Mets are expected to pursue additional starting pitching, with Corbin Burnes and Max Fried among potential targets to anchor their rotation in 2025 and beyond.

The franchise is also awaiting word on Juan Soto’s decision which is expected early next week.

