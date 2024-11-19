Top MLB insider latest to claim Juan Soto to New York Mets a near-lock: ‘If I were betting that’s the way I’d bet’

Another top MLB insider believes the New York Mets signing Juan Soto is very likely and would even put his own money down on that scenario if he was “a betting man.”

The chase is on for the best player in this year’s free-agent class. After months of speculation, New York Yankees All-Star Juan Soto is officially available and hearing offers from interested teams around the league. While every club in MLB would want him, only a select few can actually afford him.

It is why the Mets have been seen as a serious favorite to acquire the outfielder. Owner Steve Cohen is worth $21 billion and is without a doubt the richest man in the league. And he can offer the 26-year-old the biggest contract. The major question has always been is Cohen willing to go to any length acquire Soto?

A new report this week seemed to indicate that fact when Mets veteran Carlos Baerga alleged that during a meeting with Juan Soto this week the club’s first offer was worth $660 million. That is unlikely to be their final offer and just a starting point. But it is proof of how badly they want him by suggesting the second-biggest contract in league history.

It has led to a change in narrative around MLB circles and there is an even stronger belief the team from Queens will beat out their Bronx rivals for Soto. On Tuesday, The Athletic MLB insider Ken Rosenthal added to that momentum by saying he also expects the Mets to win the Soto sweepstakes.

Juan Soto stats (2024): 288 AVG, .419 OBP, .569 SLG, 41 HR, 109 RBI, 128 R

Ken Rosenthal says he would ‘bet’ on Juan Soto signing with New York Mets

“That is, to me, the most likely scenario,” Rosenthal said on the “Foul Territory” podcast regarding the Mets winning the Soto chase. “Strange things happen in free agency and you can never anticipate where a player going to go. Two examples I remember most from my career are Albert Pujols to the Angels in 2011. And Zach Greinke to the Diamondbacks in 2015. Those were shocking signings.

“… I don’t rule out the Yankees retaining Soto [or] any other team, maybe the Phillies, or any other club taking a real run and maybe even signing him. It just seems to me, that Scott Boras [and] Juan Soto’s goal is to get the most money,” he added. “To make a precedent-setting deal. And that is their right … Who’s the guy best positioned to give him that? It’s Cohen. It doesn’t mean it’s going to work that way. But if I were a betting man, that’s the way I would bet.”

Juan Soto contract (Projection): 15 years, $705 million

Soto turned down $440 two years ago from the Washington Nationals. The team that brought him into the league and one he was heartbroken to be traded from in 2022. If the New York Yankees can’t get close to the best offer, the chase is the Mets’ to lose.

