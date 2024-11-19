New York Mets trade for elite defensive center fielder

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The New York Mets will have a defensive wizard manning center field next season.

The Mets acquired 29-year-old Jose Siri from the Tampa Bay Rays for 27-year-old reliever Eric Orze.

Hey Siri, welcome to New York!



We have acquired outfielder Jose Siri from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Eric Orze. pic.twitter.com/gSAImOwVR1 — New York Mets (@Mets) November 19, 2024

Siri is an elite defender. He tied for second in the league with 16 Outs Above Average in center field, according to MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo.

Siri will likely platoon in center with Tyrone Taylor, who underwent surgeries this month for an umbilical hernia and to remove a loose body in his right elbow.

Siri, who remains under club control for three seasons, replaces free agent Harrison Bader, whom the Mets signed for $10 million for 2024.

How will Jose Siri fit into New York Mets’ lineup?

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Although Siri is better known for his glove, he has shown power at the plate.

He hit 43 home runs over the last two seasons but regressed offensively in 2024. Siri struggles to get on base and strikes out frequently. This past year, he slashed .187/.255/.366 for a .620 OPS and 76 OPS+, while striking out 170 times.

Siri will most likely bat at the bottom of the order.

The Rays received Orze, who made his major league debut in 2024. The 2020 fifth-round pick allowed four runs in two games. However, in 43 games at Triple-A, Orze posted a 2.92 ERA.

