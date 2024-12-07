10 Worst New York Mets Free Agent Contracts Of All-Time, Including Future Hall Of Famer

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The New York Mets are willing and eager to shell out more than $600 million for Juan Soto to play in Queens over the next decade. While that contract will presumably work out well, several players in Mets history never lived up to the hype after signing big-money deals. Here are the 10 worst free-agent contracts in New York Mets history.

10. Bobby Bonilla: Five years, $29 million

Bobby Bonilla's famous July 1 payday of nearly $2 million through 2035 is well known, but this focuses on his original 1991 contract worth $29 million over five years. A four-time All-Star with the Pittsburgh Pirates before signing with the Mets, Bonilla failed to lead New York back to postseason glory. The Mets traded him to the Baltimore Orioles during the 1995 season.

9. Yoenis Cespedes: Four years, $110 million

The Mets acquired Yoenis Céspedes during the 2015 season, and he proved instrumental in their World Series appearance that year. He then signed a three-year, $75 million deal and made the All-Star team in 2016. However, after he exercised his opt-out clause, the Mets re-signed him for four years and $110 million — a massive mistake. From 2017 to 2020, he played in just 127 games due to injury, hit 29 home runs, and missed the entire 2019 season.

8. Luis Castillo: Four years, $25 million

After acquiring Luis Castillo during the 2007 season, when he slashed .296/.371/.372 in 50 games, the Mets rewarded him with a four-year, $25 million deal. The contract immediately backfired, as Castillo never replicated his three-time All-Star form from his Florida Marlins days. He is best remembered for dropping an easy popup with two outs in the ninth inning against the New York Yankees, costing the Mets the game. The team released him in the final year of his contract in 2011.

7. George Foster: Five years, $10 million

George Foster starred for the Cincinnati Reds' "Big Red Machine" teams in the 1970s, winning two World Series championships. During his time with the Reds, Foster earned five All-Star selections and the 1977 National League MVP award. However, that version of Foster never appeared in Queens. After hitting 22 home runs in his final year with Cincinnati in 1981, he managed just 13 for the Mets in 1982. Over five seasons, he hit 99 home runs with a .728 OPS and 103 OPS+. The Mets traded Foster to the San Francisco Giants in 1986.

6. Kaz Matsui: Three years, $20 million

The Mets believed they had their double-play combination of the future with José Reyes and Kaz Matsui, signing the latter to a three-year, $20 million contract before the 2004 season. However, Matsui's tenure in Queens proved disappointing. In two-and-a-half seasons with the Mets, he posted a 0.5 WAR, slashed .256/.308/.363, and recorded a paltry 75 OPS+. The Mets traded him to the Colorado Rockies during the 2007 season.

5. Justin Verlander: Two years, $86.7 million

After homegrown ace Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers, the Mets turned to future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, inking him to a two-year, $86.7 million deal before the 2023 season. The Mets hoped he and Max Scherzer would anchor their rotation, but New York's season imploded. Verlander made just 16 starts for the Mets before being traded back to the Houston Astros, where he had spent the previous six seasons.

4. Oliver Perez: Three years, $36 million

Oliver Pérez posted a 15-10 record with a 3.56 ERA for the Mets in 2007, prompting the team to bring him back on a three-year, $36 million deal. In 2008, he finished 10-7 with his ERA rising to 4.22. His performance then deteriorated dramatically, with his ERA climbing above 6.80 across 2009 and 2010. After being demoted from the starting rotation in 2010, the Mets released him before the 2011 season. Pérez later revitalized his career as a left-handed reliever, returning to the major leagues in 2012 with the Seattle Mariners.

3. Jed Lowrie: Two years, $20 million

Then-Mets General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen signed his former client Jed Lowrie to a two-year, $20 million deal following Lowrie's 2018 All-Star season with the Oakland Athletics. Multiple injuries limited him to just nine games in September 2019, and he missed all of 2020. The Mets paid $20 million for Lowrie's mere eight plate appearances over two seasons.

2. Jason Bay: Four years, $66 million

After an All-Star season and top-10 American League MVP finish with the Boston Red Sox in 2009, Jason Bay signed a four-year, $66 million deal with the Mets. The contract immediately backfired, as Bay hit just six home runs in his first year in Queens. Over three seasons, he slashed .234/.318/.369 with only 26 home runs and a 90 OPS+. The Mets released him before the fourth year of his contract.

1. Vince Coleman: Four years, $12 million

