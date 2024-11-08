New York Mets fans will be thrilled with MLB insider’s latest Juan Soto report

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Is Christmas coming early for New York Mets fans?

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen plans to meet with free agent Juan Soto and agent Scott Boras next week in Southern California, according to the New York Post’s Mike Puma.

After the Mets’ surprising run to the NLCS, Soto is at the top of Cohen’s wish list. However, to do so, the billionaire will need to back up the Brink’s truck for the generational superstar.

It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that Soto could match or exceed Shohei Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Puma notes that Ohtani’s heavily deferred contract carries a present-day value of $437.5 million. At the General Managers Meetings, Boras discouraged comparisons between the two players.

“I don’t think Ohtani has much to do with Juan Soto at all,” Boras said, via the Post. “It’s not something we discuss or consider. Juan Soto is in an age category that separates him from all. So, comparability is not when you do these things for these young players.”

ESPN MLB insider Kiley McDaniel projects Soto will receive an 11-year, $611 million contract this offseason.

New York Mets owner could meet with other Scott Boras clients

There’s a possibility Cohen could also meet with other Boras clients, including:

Alex Bregman

Blake Snell

Corbin Burnes

Mets’ homegrown All-Star Pete Alonso

With approximately $180 million coming off their payroll for 2025, the Mets can avoid luxury tax concerns while pursuing both Soto and a top-tier starting pitcher in free agency.

Boras has said Soto will take his time in free agency, so Mets fans shouldn’t expect a surprise signing next week.

